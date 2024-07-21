‘Black Clover’ Manga Returns With Chapter 372 and 373

Fans have long been waiting for Black Clover’s latest season. Although it’s too soon to speculate when that will be, the manga has also been slow in releasing its latest chapters. Yuki Tabata, the manga’s author, has reportedly been going through health issues.

Manga updates for Black Clover have shifted chapter releases to once every three months. Luckily for fans, on August 8, 2024, Black Clover will be coming out with two new chapters. Chapter 372 will consist of 23 pages, while Chapter 373 will have a total of 25 pages. It’s not a lot of pages, but they’re enough to conclude the events of the previous chapter, which left off on an exciting cliffhanger.

Mereoleona turns into mana

Most of the Crimson Lions had already sacrificed themselves for Mereoleona. These sacrifices aren’t for nothing, because she was able to surpass her limits with her new Ultimate Magic. Her body has turned completely into mana. In a shocking turn of events, Mereoleona has become seemingly impervious to the attacks launched by Moris.

In the last panel of the chapter, Moris was burning to pieces against Mereoleona’s flames. He was stunned at her evolution and claimed that she shouldn’t have been able to surpass natural laws. Chapter 371 seems to be the last of Moris, but we can’t be too sure until Chapter 372 arrives.

