1923 has come to a close with its second season. The Yellowstone spin-off series had an explosive finale and now fans want to know more about the future of the franchise. In comes 1944.

Recommended Videos

At the end of 1923, Alex (Julia Schlaepher) passed away after giving birth to her and Spencer Dutton’s (Brandon Sklenar) son, John. That makes Alex and Spencer the grandparents of Kevin Costner’s John Dutton on the flagship series. But the show itself ended with Spencer taking over the ranch and Jacob (Harrison Ford) and Cara (Helen Mirren) helping him raise his son.

So now with the news that the next show in the Yellowstone universe will be 1944, a few decades later, fans have questions about who can pop up in the show and what the series will feature. The end of 1923 put us right in 1944 and so does this mean we’ll see Spencer Dutton again? With John Dutton only being 21 at the start of 1944, there is a lot to think about!

What is 1944 about?

Right now, we don’t know. But 1944 is an important year in history as it was still in the midst of World War II. Given how 1923 followed Spencer’s life post World War I and his feelings on being a soldier, we can probably assume a similar energy will exist in 1944.

Since the show would be taking place with just a slightly older Spencer Dutton, we can also assume that we’ll see Spencer. According to the show, we know that he dies at the age of 80 in 1969. So in the series, he’d only be about 55 years old.

Other than speculating, we don’t know much else about 1944.

When is it coming out?

There is speculation on when 1944 is going to release and it isn’t any time soon. Rumor is that the show will be ready by late 2026 or early 2027. And that means we’ll have quite a while to learn about the series, figure out who is going to be cast in the show, and plenty of time to rewatch 1923 and cry.

Until we know more, at least we know that the Yellowstone universe is continuing on, right?

(featured image: Paramount+)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]