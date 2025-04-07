‘The White Lotus’ killed the wrong S3 characters and I said what I said

Season 3 of The White Lotus has officially come to an end. While I liked the finale more than others, I have one thing to say: It was a tragic love story that should have ended differently.

**Spoilers for season 3 of The White Lotus lie ahead**

This season of the show took us to Thailand with a new sea of white people taking residence in the expensive resort. With their phones taken as part of the retreat, each group of vacationers were forced to interact with each other and it led to quite a lot of drama and chaos. Throughout the entire season, we thought that the Ratliff family was doomed because of Timothy (Jason Isaacs) and his obsessive dreams of killing his entire family.

But the final moments we ended up with were, also, somewhat predictable. I just wish that it went down a little differently. Especially for our tragically in love couple who, while they beautifully died together in a lily pond, did not deserve that ending.

Rick Hatchett (Walton Goggins) and Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) were the age gap relationship that took the internet by storm. With Saxton (Patrick Schwarzenegger) trying his hardest to get Chelsea to sleep with him, she stayed true and faithful to Rick. He did the same as he was trying to come to terms with what happened to his father and it led to them being the most unlikely of ships for us to love.

So when it became abduntantly clear to me Rick was going to misunderstand who his father really was, I knew that Rick was going to mess this up. What I didn’t expect was Chelsea to die in the meantime. It was a Shakespearean twist on the show but Chelsea didn’t have to die for Rick.

A tragic love story doesn’t have to kill off both lovers

(HBO)

Jim Hollinger (Scott Glenn) is a man Rick thinks killed his father. The reality is that Jim IS his father and Rick was lied to by his mother. Throughout the season, Chelsea tried to tell Rick to let this go and Rick wouldn’t listen. Even when he returns to the resort, Chelsea tries to tell him to just let Jim be and to leave with her.

To Rick’s credit, he does try to get help but he does the “manly” thing and takes matters into his own hand, shooting Jim dead on sight. He runs with Chelsea to try and get free but it ends with her getting shot and Rick dying as he carries her in his arms. Sure, tragic. But I think that if you wanted to make this a tragic love story, Rick should have died in Chelsea’s arms and she survives.

The woman spent her entire vacation trying to fix this man only for him to get shot and killed in her arms? That’s tragedy! But her dying so that his death is one of love and loss is…boring. I get it, it is fine, whatever. But I think that Chelsea, my beloved girl who loves her astrology, could have lived on without Rick.

So while I do love the finale, I think that we could have easily had Rick dying without Chelsea lying face down in the lily pond beside him. Justice for Chelsea!

