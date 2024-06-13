Did ‘Black Clover’ End at Episode 170?

Black Clover fans were left on a happy note after the events of Black Clover episode 170. But years have passed since 2021, and there’s been no word from Studio Pierrot about episode 171. So what are the chances another season of Black Clover will be released?

In 2023, Netflix released Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King. It’s not exactly what fans anticipated but it was received warmly, even if the movie is not canon to the manga. After Black Clover’s hiatus in 2021, it became unlikely for a new episode to be released. The anime had caught up with the manga, which explains why production ended with episode 170.

Black Clover’s standalone movie

So far, there have also been no announcements about a fifth season heading our way. More than 350 chapters of Black Clover had been released, but we got a standalone movie instead of a new season.

For fans who don’t know what to do while waiting, reading the manga of Black Clover is a great option. The anime’s fourth season ends with Chapter 270 of the manga. You can start from that point since it details what happened to Asta and Liebe after they entered into a contract together. Then you can work your way towards the Spade Kingdom Arc.

