Wait, Hugh Jackman is in a sheep detective movie?

At CinemaCon, we were shown a trailer for Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie. Yes, that’s a reference to the nursery rhyme “Baa Baa Black Sheep.” What this movie is? I do not know. But Hugh Jackman is there.

As we sat in the Amazon MGM panel, many of us were floored by their star-studded slate. A new Luca Guadagnino movie starring Andrew Garfield, Julia Roberts, and Ayo Edebiri shared a trailer. We had Crime 101 show a lengthy look at the Halle Berry and Chris Hemsworth film. And then there’s Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie.

When the announcement for the film first started, many of us thought it was a joke. Mainly because what do you mean there is a movie where sheep have to figure out who killed their owner? Because that is, believe it or not, the plot. Furthermore, the film itself has a stacked cast. Jackman who seems to be the murderee is just the tip of the iceberg.

The rest of the cast includes Nicholas Galitzine, Molly Gordon, Emma Thompson, Hong Chau, Nicholas Braun, and more. So not only is Hugh Jackman maybe killed off and his beloved sheep are searching for justice, but they have an all-star list of suspects to turn to.

Look, it isn’t outrageous for me to think that this trailer looked like one of those fake movie trailers at the beginning of Tropic Thunder. I’m sure Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie is going to be a fun little adventure but that does not mean that it isn’t a bit weird that all of these stars are making a sheep detective movie.

Hey, maybe this will be the sleeper hit of the decade. But right now, I am still just so confused by the premise of Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie. So is Hugh Jackman in it for that long? How do the sheep solve murders? Is there like a Sherlock Holmes sheep they turn to? I guess we’ll find out when we go and see the sheep movie.

