‘The Pitt’ season 2 is already set to give Pittsburgh natives some Fourth of July whiplash

Everyone’s new favorite show is The Pitt. And while I have my issues as a Pittsburghian, season 2 promises to fix some of that. Why? They’re setting it during the Fourth of July.

You might be thinking to yourself “Well, that’s a big holiday all over the United States, not just in Pittsburgh” but that’s where you’re wrong. Pittsburgh is roughly a 40 minute drive from the Firework Capital of the United States. I would know: It’s my hometown.

Technically, I was born in Pittsburgh because my mom went into labor at work. I am the only one in my family who can say that I was born in Pittsburgh because it was literally true. But I lived in New Castle, Pennsylvania until I was almost eleven years old. If you google the Firework Capital of the United States, my little hometown will pop up. It’s all we’re good for. That and Coney Island hot dogs.

So the news that The Pitt season 2 will take place over the 4th is exciting to me. We love our fireworks in Pennsylvania. That doesn’t mean we’re always safe with them. Plus, everyone has parties and is drinking and there is just a lot of Pennsylvania related drama that this setting can bring to season 2!

I hope yall know my hometown (about 30 minutes from Pittsburgh) is literally the fireworks capital of the US https://t.co/51z1lAUccI — Rachel Leishman (@RachelLeishman) April 7, 2025

My main problem with season 1 of the show is that it feels less like a show set in Pittsburgh and more like just a regular medical drama. Which is fine but I need one person throwing out a “yinz” and some real Steelers representation. We do not make our Steelers shirts fashionable, let me tell you. Also someone better have lunch that is fries in a salad.

Jokes aside, the firework stuff really does have me excited about season 2. Again, my hometown is legendary for their fireworks on the Fourth of July and Pittsburgh does get their fireworks from it!

It’s the little Yinzer things

It isn’t often that I love talking about my hometown. But I do have Pittsburgh pride. Which is why I am so critical of shows like The Pitt. But all it takes is that little nod to what makes Pittsburgh special. Again, I am aware that it might seem like a logical place for a medical drama to be set but it feels very much like my hometown to me.

It’s like setting a show like this in Boston on St. Patrick’s Day. Or Santa Con in New York City. A lot of major cities just have that one holiday where EVERYONE is on another level because it means a lot to the town. With the Firework Captial of the country right there, it makes the show ripe with possibilities. I just hope that season 2 leans a little more into the Pittsburgh vibes.

Why not have Dr. Robby (Noah Wyle) go to lunch at Primanti Bros. for an entire episode? I’d happily watch that. But the Fourth in Pittsburgh is about to put a lot on the plates of our beloved doctors. Trust me, I know.

