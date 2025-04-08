‘I know what I want to see in the theater’: Glen Powell understands movies

I am someone who loves actors and movies. I’ve been this way my entire life. So when an actor I love also very clearly loves this industry, it means a lot to me. That’s why Glen Powell talking about movies always excites me.

The Hit Man star understands the balance between understanding your audience and what makes movies work. It is why films like Twisters and Anyone But You were such hits at the box office. It also is why he has become one of the biggest stars of today so quickly. He knows how to get an audience on his side and that’s why I love watching his movies.

Powell was talking with Jeff Conway at Forbes for his new condiment line, Smash Kitchen, and the two began talking about movies. Outside of his condiment endeavors, Powell is also starting his own production company with Barnstorm Productions. Conway asked Powell about his work and how he’s grown as both an actor and person in the industry, especially through his own production company.

“I’ve been a fan of movies since I was able to open my eyes. Everybody in the family loves entertainment and we are big consumers of it, but at the end of the day, I’m also feeling like I’m a student of this business. I really love it, inside and out. I’ve gotten to really put my mark on that. I feel like when you have sort of a moment of political capital, you can really change what’s being made,” Powell said.

He went on to talk about how his own love of movies is what helped him in creating his own production company. “I feel like as a fan of the movies, I know what I want to see in the theater. I’m really making sure that Barnstorm is practicing what it preaches in that way – giving people what they want to be seeing in theaters. So, that’s my goal at Barnstorm.”

(featured image: Jerod Harris/Getty Images for CinemaCon)

