Is There a ‘Black Clove’ Chapter 370 Release Date?

Black Clover is a manga series with an anime adaptation that has been popular for almost ten years since it emerged in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2015. Is there a release date for Black Clover chapter 370? When will readers get the final arc of this story, which has taken nearly two years to arrive?

Black Clover is a magical realm manga about two childhood best friends, Asta and Yuno, who become teenage rivals when they each receive a very different kind of power in the beginning of the story. It’s a gripping and dramatic tale with a lot of battles and sassy arguments, per most teen rivalry comics. This popular manga by Yuki Tabata is in its final arc, and readers are excited to see which one of the heroes will be the Wizard King.

From weekly to quarterly

In August 2023, Tabata announced that he needed to take a break from writing BC in Weekly Shonen Jump in order to create a better climax for the story on a quarterly basis. As he noted, readers were surprised by the sudden change in pace. Weekly BC was now promised every three months. When the Winter issue of the quarterly magazine Jump GIGA emerged, readers got to read chapters 368 and 369 for Christmas.

That’s an upside to getting the chapters every three months instead of every week: Though readers have to wait, we get more pages and complete chapters in GIGA. Tabata is right in that it helps to build suspense during these final battles in the story, but that does mean we want the Spring issue of GIGA ASAP!

Chapters 370 and 371 of Black Clover

It won’t be long now before chapters 370 and 371 are available. The preview cover for Jump GIGA Spring 2024 was revealed in December 2023 in the winter issue of GIGA, and sure enough, on the back of it, the continuation of BC is mentioned. Chapters 370 and 371 are in the Spring issue, which will be released on April 29, 2024.

The highly anticipated final arc of BC will hopefully wrap up a few loose ends that our beloved Tabata needs to resolve. The next two chapters will soon be available to read on the Viz website. Soon, we will also have the delight of receiving the latest BC book 35, released on May 7 this year. But that’s for another time.

