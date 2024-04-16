Original Shonen Jump GIGA Spring 2024 cover preview in Japanese
Is There a ‘Black Clove’ Chapter 370 Release Date?

Coco Poley
Published: Apr 16, 2024 11:05 am

Black Clover is a manga series with an anime adaptation that has been popular for almost ten years since it emerged in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2015. Is there a release date for Black Clover chapter 370? When will readers get the final arc of this story, which has taken nearly two years to arrive?

Black Clover is a magical realm manga about two childhood best friends, Asta and Yuno, who become teenage rivals when they each receive a very different kind of power in the beginning of the story. It’s a gripping and dramatic tale with a lot of battles and sassy arguments, per most teen rivalry comics. This popular manga by Yuki Tabata is in its final arc, and readers are excited to see which one of the heroes will be the Wizard King.

From weekly to quarterly

A color version of the Black Clover chapter 379 cover in the Winter 2024 issue of Shonen Jump GIGA
(Shonen Jump)

In August 2023, Tabata announced that he needed to take a break from writing BC in Weekly Shonen Jump in order to create a better climax for the story on a quarterly basis. As he noted, readers were surprised by the sudden change in pace. Weekly BC was now promised every three months. When the Winter issue of the quarterly magazine Jump GIGA emerged, readers got to read chapters 368 and 369 for Christmas.

That’s an upside to getting the chapters every three months instead of every week: Though readers have to wait, we get more pages and complete chapters in GIGA. Tabata is right in that it helps to build suspense during these final battles in the story, but that does mean we want the Spring issue of GIGA ASAP!

Chapters 370 and 371 of Black Clover

Original Shonen Jump GIGA Spring 2024 cover preview in Japanese
(Shonen Jump)

It won’t be long now before chapters 370 and 371 are available. The preview cover for Jump GIGA Spring 2024 was revealed in December 2023 in the winter issue of GIGA, and sure enough, on the back of it, the continuation of BC is mentioned. Chapters 370 and 371 are in the Spring issue, which will be released on April 29, 2024.

The highly anticipated final arc of BC will hopefully wrap up a few loose ends that our beloved Tabata needs to resolve. The next two chapters will soon be available to read on the Viz website. Soon, we will also have the delight of receiving the latest BC book 35, released on May 7 this year. But that’s for another time.

(featured image: Shonen Jump)

black clover
Jump GIGA
manga
Shonen Jump
Yuki Tabata
Read Article All for One Wanted All, and Now He’s Going To Get All
All For One in the show "My Hero Academia" (Bones)
Category: Comics
Comics
All for One Wanted All, and Now He’s Going To Get All
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco Apr 15, 2024
Read Article ‘Lost in the Cloud’ Chapter 103 Release Date Confirmed
Photo of Lost in the Clouds characters from the manhwah
Category: Comics
Comics
‘Lost in the Cloud’ Chapter 103 Release Date Confirmed
Michael Dawson Michael Dawson Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Exclusive: Most-Banned Book in the U.S., ‘Gender Queer,’ Will Be Released as an Audiobook in May
Gender Queer audiobook cover art (cropped)
Category: Comics
Comics
Exclusive: Most-Banned Book in the U.S., ‘Gender Queer,’ Will Be Released as an Audiobook in May
Samantha Puc Samantha Puc Apr 11, 2024
Read Article When Can We Read ‘Lost In The Cloud’ Chapter 101?
Photo of Lost in the Clouds characters from the manhwah
Category: Comics
Comics
When Can We Read ‘Lost In The Cloud’ Chapter 101?
Michael Dawson Michael Dawson Apr 8, 2024
Read Article While We Wait for ‘Invincible’ Season Three, May I Recommend the Source Material?
Allen, Invincible, and Immortal in 'Invincible'
Category: TV
TV
Comics
Comics
While We Wait for ‘Invincible’ Season Three, May I Recommend the Source Material?
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 7, 2024
Coco Poley
Coco Poley is a freelance writer, prolific poet, and artist who has been writing professionally for seven years. When Coco isn't writing poetry and fiction, they are creating some form of art or roller skating. You can find Coco's features on comics, TV, games, software, and film across the web on The Stack Overflow blog, How-to Geek, Women Write About Comics, and Sidequest.Zone. Follow Coco's journey as an author or buy their art at http://linktr.ee/youcancallmecoco.