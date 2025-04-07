Ben Shapiro hating on ‘Superman,’ a movie about hope? More likely than you think

Oh look, Ben Shapiro judging an entire movie based on a trailer and saying it looks horrible. Weird, it’s almost like he mocked this very site for doing that to one of his movies! Anyway…Shapiro is mad that…Superman looks good?

Failed screenwriter turned Daily Wire mouthpiece Ben Shapiro has often taken to his YouTube to share his opinions on movies. Weird since no one asked him to do that but hey, once a failed screenwriter… This time, he posted a video about the new sneak peek look at the upcoming Superman film from James Gunn. You know, the hero who is all about hope?

Shapiro published a video titled “James Gunn’s New ‘Superman’ Movie Looks TERRIBLE.” According to Shapiro, he thinks that this looks like The Guardians of the Galaxy and went as far as to compare David Corenswet’s Clark Kent to Chris Pratt’s Starlord. From the trailer alone, I know that these two characters are completely different but I guess since Superman and Krypto have a funny moment, Shapiro is mad about it.

In the video, Shapiro says that the trailer for Superman is wrong for a reason that, frankly, makes no sense. “The attitude here is totally wrong. It’s just Guardians of the Galaxy in a Superman suit. And that ticks me off, it really does. Because as a lifelong fan of the Superman brand, let me just say that it’s not that hard to get Superman right. He’s supposed to be the embodiment of everything cool and heroic about America. And, of course, he’s supposed to be charming as well.”

You can’t be that big of a Superman fan, Shapiro, if you don’t even know what Superman stands for. Because he has not nor has he ever been an embodiment of what is “heroic” about America.

if your film is about kindness, hope & justice and joe rogan/ben shapiro hate it



then you're probably conveying the message perfectly https://t.co/pvv1EfJu62 — axel? (@ReevesBatverse) April 5, 2025

His suit is literally a symbol for “hope” you poser

We live in a world where men like Shapiro long onto their YouTube pages, openly talk about things as if they are experts, and are wrong about them repeatedly. First, Superman’s “S” symbol stands for hope, as does the idea of the character. He is meant to represent the good in all of mankind and the hope that we all can maintain that goodness about ourselves.

Just because he’s a guy who was adopted into a Kansas family does not mean he represents America. In fact, your favorite guy, Donald Trump, would probably try to deport Superman since he is technically an “illegal alien.” Besides that, it is just not what the character was created for!

My point here is that if a woman or a liberal was to say this about Superman, we’d be attacked for not knowing the character right? So this is my calling out of the right-wing mindset about this character. Superman has never and will never represent right-wing and MAGA ideologies and if that means you’re mad at Gunn’s Superman trailer than good. It means that Gunn and company are doing something right with this movie and character.

