Prince Harry confessed he was ‘fed up’ with King Charles, knew his father and Prince William ‘don’t care’

It is commonly known that Prince Harry decided to air his grievances with the Royal family a long time after he had left the palace with Meghan Markle and stepped down as senior royals. But he stopped after the controversial interviews and his memoir airing the Royals’ dirty laundry — from King Charles to Prince William to Kate Middleton — brought him scrutiny and bad press as well. Or did he?

When the Royal family’s estranged “spare” flew in to attend Charles’ coronation in 2023 — making it the second time he was with the Royals after he left England — he was allegedly subjected to the same disdain and aloofness that preceded his decision to leave the palace behind. The coronation ceremony meant being there for his father as doing the opposite would attract ridicule for the duke, but braving it served as a reminder of what he survived while living with his family.

Allegedly, as per lip reader Jeremy Freeman’s assertion, the palpable tension drove Harry to confide in Prince Eugene’s husband Jack Brooksbank that he is “fed up with the way they treat me.” He further adds that Charles and William “don’t care” after Brooksbank, a non-Royal, wondered out loud how being a Royal is not a “quiet life.”

Whether this really happened will probably never be confirmed, but Harry did keep his distance from his family after this. The only time he met Charles was in February 2024, that too in a brief private meeting upon learning his father was suffering from cancer and undergoing treatment. His several visits to the U.K., for the Invictus games and his court trials, did not include any visits to the palace or the king making any attempts to meet his son.

As for interacting with Prince William, Harry was indeed present at the funeral of their uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, in September 2024, which his brother attended as well. But the two reportedly did not interact or even sit close to each other, instead choosing to maintain the usual geographical distance between them emotionally. In fact, in order to avoid any potential tension or drama, Harry opted not to attend the wedding of Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, though William was present to serve as an usher.

As of 2025, despite the numerous tabloid reports of Harry wanting to dig his way back to the Royal family and Charles allegedly being desperate to get his youngest son back, there have been no official attempts made to break the frigid iciness that has taken over their relationship.

