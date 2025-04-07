Ethan Hunt is taking us on one last ride in the new ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ trailer

Since 1996, Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt has been showing us just how far this secret agent will go to get his job done. Now, with Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, we’re rightfully worried about our favorite team!

The series, which has been the brain child of both Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie since he joined back during Ghost Protocol, has grown from just another spy movie into Cruise doing some of the most impressive stunt work of all time. Plus, since Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg) joined Ethan and Luther (Ving Rhames) in the third film in 2006, there was no going back for me. Benji, Ethan, and Luther are the best!

But while there is no official word that this is the last Mission: Impossible movie, it does feel like they are at least setting us up for that possibility. The official synopsis for the film is as follows: “Our lives are the sum of our choices. Tom Cruise is Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.”

Outside of Cruise, Rhames, and Pegg, the rest of the cast includes Hayley Atwell, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Henry Czerny, Mariela Garriga, Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Tramell Tillman, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Mark Gatiss, Rolf Saxon, Lucy Tulugarjuk, and Angela Bassett.

The trailer though brings us Ethan Hunt holding on to a plane for dear life (as he is wont to do) but it also sets a very somber note to this mission. Ethan says at the end of the trailer “I need you to trust me one last time,” and it does make me worry that I’m going to have to say goodbye to one of these characters I love very dearly.



As is the case with all the Mission: Impossible movies, you won’t want to miss this and seeing it in a big movie theater is what Cruise would want. And hey, if it means I get to see Benji Dunn on the big screen, I’m all for it.

