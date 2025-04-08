Adam Kinzinger’s ‘reality check’ exposes Trump’s failing approval rating

President Donald Trump’s victory rode on salvaging the economy. Former Representative Adam Kinzinger fact-checked the president’s Truth Social post, which inflates a CNN report about Americans’ trust in Trump’s economy.

“The bottom line is, the Americans who say we’re on the right track are through the roof,” Trump’s Truth Social post was captioned. The president’s official social media account featured a video of CNN analyst Harry Enten from March 25. Enten explained that at least 42% of Americans believe that the country is heading in the right direction under Trump. While he describes it as “through the roof,” this doesn’t mean the majority is in approval of Trump.

Donald Trump

Nevertheless, Trump’s social media team took the win and posted it on his page. Former Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger pushed back on the claim with his own X post. He wrote, “REALITY CHECK: Americans don’t trust Trump on the economy—for good reason.” Kinzinger attached a clip of Harry Enten also claiming that the top issue plaguing 43% of Americans is inflation. Meanwhile, political division is only a secondary concern at 14%.

Adam Kinzinger

In the video Kinzinger posted, Enten said that “President Trump’s presidency will ride or die on his ability to handle the inflation problem in this country and the economy.” President Trump has many avid supporters. This doesn’t mean that they’re all in favor of his economic decisions. While it’s important to acknowledge that many Americans still view Trump favorably, this shouldn’t be taken as full support for the president at large.

What happened to ending inflation?

President Trump’s most prominent campaign promise was to “end inflation.” What happened instead is that the stock market has been plummeting since February 19. On that day, the president and his allies attacked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House.

But no drop has been sharper since April 2, when Trump pulled through with his promised Liberation Day tariffs. Despite being dubiously calculated, the president continued with his so-called “reciprocal” tariffs. It’s as if the president is intentionally waging a trade war, regardless of alliances. Whatever Trump’s intention may be, the outcome of these tariffs will certainly cause pain to American consumers.

Regardless, the worst is yet to come with the Trump administration’s resentment for free trade. Other countries are yet to retaliate, but China is already adamant to “fight to the end” of this trade war. Undoubtedly, the ones who will suffer the fallout of this all-out trade war will be average consumers from around the globe.

