‘The White Lotus’ star Natasha Rothwell says Belinda’s shocking S3 finale moment isn’t what you think it is

If you weren’t already ruined by Chelsea’s fate in The White Lotus’ season three finale, then the ending for Natasha Rothwell’s Belinda would’ve tipped you well and truly over the edge.

Recommended Videos

In case you missed the gunshots heard ‘round the world, the final installment of the HBO anthology series aired this week, finally revealing which guest(s) ended up in the body bag. Even between all the bloodshed and tears, it was the conclusion of Belinda’s story arc that somehow felt even darker, as it’s revealed that the hotel employee ditches her plans to start a business with fellow masseuse and love interest Pornchai (Dom Hetrakul) to instead spend the millions she received as hush-money from Greg-Gary (John Gries).

Those who’ve stayed at The White Lotus before might think this story sounds a little familiar. That’s because, back in season one, it was Belinda who was in talks to start a business with Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya (RIP), before the latter character deserts her and leaves her broken-hearted and empty-handed. It’s a classic White Lotus tale of the emotional spoils caused by extreme wealth, and Belinda caught quite a bit of heat after the finale for following the footsteps of the nemesis that left her business plans unrealized.

“The horrible, corrupting full circle of Belinda getting some wealth and immediately turning into Tanya,” one fan wrote on X, while others added that “Belinda [left] her man as soon as she got that money” in an example of “poetic irony.” While the parallels are clear enough to have you cursing at your TV screen as the student becometh the teacher, Rothwell herself has responded to fans’ anger at her character’s decision, saying it “didn’t have the same sting” as when Tanya behaved similarly back in season one.

belinda leaving her man as soon as she got that money sent to her #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/dayxBc3Z97 — jolt (@meltborne) April 7, 2025

“If people rewatch this season, [Belinda] never agrees to go into business with Pornchai; she’s just considering it,” Rothwell said in a recent interview with Variety. “I think it is a subtle but massive difference from season one, where you have Tanya being like, ‘Yes, let’s do it. Give me the papers. Show me your business plan.’” Rothwell is correct that Belinda dangled the carrot far less temptingly than Tanya, and she said the character did so because “Pornchai was definitely more into Belinda and the idea than Belinda was.”

Rather than an example of betrayal, as some fans have surmised, Rothwell sees Belinda’s choice as the culmination of her character; a much-deserved reward after years of doting on wealthy guests in a suspiciously murderous hotel chain. “We’re seeing Belinda make a decision in her best interest,” Rothwell said. “For the first time, she’s not putting other people’s needs before her own.” In that context, Belinda’s choice feels more like a helping of just desserts, but one can’t help but sympathize with Pornchai as he waves his would-be lover and business partner goodbye in the finale’s closing moments.

belinda doing to pornchai exactly what tanya did to her #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/LrH83LiQMG — trish (@ultragloss) April 7, 2025

Rothwell’s comments add to the *adopts Parker Posey accent* tsunami-sized tidbits we’ve been given in the wake of the finale. Even though the dust has barely settled, we’ve already learned that there was an unaired sex scene involving Piper and Zion (!), that series creator Mike White thinks of the show’s critics as “bossy bottoms,” and that season three was supposed to star Woody Harrelson in the role of Frank. All of this intel makes it hard to find a moment to grieve Chelsea, who’s probably somewhere up there giving astrology readings to angels.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]