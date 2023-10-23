Everything You Need To Know About ‘Black Clover’ Season 5

The studio behind Black Clover, Studio Pierrot, is yet to confirm the release of season 5. The anime went on hiatus after its fourth season aired in Spring 2021 because it caught up to the manga—which, at the time, did not have enough material to be covered as an anime adaptation.

Although there were speculations regarding a fifth season for this much-loved anime to be announced by 2024, these claims have also been refuted by the studio and other official outlets.

Fans will need to hold on tight and expect news about further adaptations to come later rather than sooner. The manga’s author, Tabata Yuki, has to care for his wife, who was recently discharged from the hospital. This doesn’t mean that the manga is discontinued, but it will be transferred to Jump GIGA after the release of chapter 368.

Black Clover‘s main plot

For those who want to start watching Black Clover, the main story follows a young orphan named Asta and his friend, Yuno. Asta is a boy who was born in the Forsaken Realm of the Clover Kingdom. Everybody in this world is born with magic, except Asta, who had to train to get stronger. Yuno, on the other hand, was born a magical prodigy who could technically rival Aang from Avatar: The Last Airbender, so Asta and Yuno became friendly rivals to become the next Wizard King.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King

While loyal fans are waiting for the fifth season and the manga to continue, they can watch Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King on Netflix. The events of the movie take place after Black Clover season 4, but even newcomers can watch this latest movie from the franchise because the story is separate from the anime.

It revolves around the battle between several mages to become the Wizard King. The Wizard King rules all, and Julius Novachrono wins the throne by sealing the Imperial Sword once wielded by Conrad Leto, the former Wizard King. After a decade, the seal is broken, and Conrad is freed, and his presence threatens the existence of Clover Kingdom once more.

(featured image: Studio Pierrot)

