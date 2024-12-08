25 most anticipated movies of 2025

New year, new me, new movie watchlist, eh? If that’s usually how your New Year’s resolutions go, you’ll have no trouble sticking to them in 2025, because it’s about to be a massive year at the movies.

We’re getting a little bit of everything—from Tom Cruise’s death-defying stunts in Mission: Impossible 8 and a new Bong Joon-ho film, to James Cameron taking us back to Pandora with Avatar: Fire and Ash and superhero offerings from both the MCU and DCU. We’re even getting the unexpected: a fourth Bridget Jones film!

So get your apps and watch lists out and note these 25 highly anticipated movies releasing in 2025.

25. Nobody 2

Nobody established Bob Odenkirk as an action hero and in 2025, he’ll return with a sequel. Indonesian director Timo Tjahjanto helms this film with Odenkirk returning as US government assassin Hutch Mansell alongside Connie Nielsen and Christopher Lloyd, with Sharon Stone and Colin Hanks as new additions to the cast. Nobody 2 is slated for an August 2025 release.

24. Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy

Yes, they’ve killed off our dreamboat, Mark Darcy (Colin Firth), but Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy will have our fav rom-com heroine (Renée Zellweger) experiencing new feelings, dating younger and older men, and rediscovering herself! Leo Woodall and Chiwetel Ejiofor are her new love interests, and Hugh Grant returns as Uncle Daniel to Bridget’s kids. The rom-com girlies will be seated for this Valentine’s week release!

23. Materialists

First Look: Celine Song’s ‘Materialists’ features a love triangle, similar to her breakout film ‘Past Lives’—this time starring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal.



?: https://t.co/shk7s2SiHR pic.twitter.com/ZnSX14o9hZ — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) November 21, 2024

For everyone manifesting Pedro Pascal in a romantic comedy, your search ends in 2025 with Materialists. Helmed by Past Lives filmmaker Celine Song, the film, currently in post-production, features a love triangle centered around a matchmaker, played by Dakota Johnson, her ex-boyfriend, played by Chris Evans, and a wealthy businessman, played by Pascal. A release date hasn’t been announced yet, but the first look has generated much hype.

22. Mother Mary

First look at David Lowery’s ‘MOTHER MARY’ starring Anne Hathaway, Michaela Coel, Hunter Schafer and FKA twigs.



Described as an epic pop melodrama following a fictional musician and her relationship with an iconic fashion designer.



(Via @VanityFair | https://t.co/DVHqVVnbxe) pic.twitter.com/NuwZyqVkuS — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) November 21, 2024

The first look at David Lowery’s Mother Mary has the hive buzzing because Anne Hathaway is serving MOTHER in that gold outfit. The film follows a fictional pop star’s (Hathaway) relationship with a fashion designer, played by Michaela Coel. The cast includes Hunter Schafer, Kaia Gerber, Jessica Brown Findlay, Sian Clifford, and FKA Twigs. Mother Mary will reportedly feature original songs written and produced by Jack Antonoff and Charli XCX, with music by Daniel Hart.

21. Wolf Man

Did you know Ryan Gosling was supposed to star in this reboot of the 1941 gothic horror film, The Wolf Man? He is still attached as a producer alongside Jason Blum for this Leigh Whannell directorial, starring Christopher Abbott and Julia Garner. Wolf Man follows Blake who moves his wife Charlotte and daughter Ginger to his childhood home in Oregon. After a werewolf attack on a full moon night, Blake begins transforming, threatening his wife and daughter’s lives. The film releases on January 17, 2025.

20. The Bride!

After an excellent directorial debut, Maggie Gyllenhaal is making a punk, romantic sci-fi monster horror musical inspired by the 1935 film Bride of Frankenstein. Jessie Buckley, who starred in Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter, will play the titular character, while Christian Bale is Frankenstein’s monster. Gyllenhaal’s husband Peter Sarsgaard and brother Jake Gyllenhaal also star in The Bride!, alongside Penélope Cruz, Annette Bening, Julianne Hough, John Magaro, Jeannie Berlin, and more. It will be released on September 26, 2025.

19. Sinners

Fans of vampire fiction, hold on to your fangs until March 2025 for Ryan Coogler’s vampire period film, Sinners, featuring Michael B. Jordan in a double role. The film revolves around two troubled twin brothers who return to their hometown to start life afresh, only to be welcomed by a greater evil. Actor Jack O’Connell reportedly plays the villain in this film which also stars Hailee Steinfeld, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Lola Kirk, Delroy Lindo, and more.

18. Frankenstein

First look at Guillermo del Toro's ‘FRANKENSTEIN’



Starring Oscar Isaac as Dr. Frankenstein and Jacob Elordi as Frankenstein’s monster.



Releasing on Netflix in 2025.



(Source: https://t.co/plwkXCWLFL) pic.twitter.com/8o5sJUwyfG — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 21, 2024

Guillermo del Torro has described his Frankenstein as not a direct adaptation but an adventure story involving the creature. We’ve got Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein and Jacob Elordi as Frankenstein’s monster, alongside Mia Goth, Lars Mikkelsen, Christoph Waltz, David Bradley, Felix Kammerer, Ralph Ineson, Christian Convery, and Charles Dance. The film will drop on Netflix in 2025, though no date has been specified yet.

17. Marty Supreme

After A Complete Unknown, Timothée Chalamet is producing and starring in Marty Supreme, a fictionalized sports drama about a ping pong player inspired by the life of pro table tennis player Ronald Bronstein. Josh Safdie directs this fast-paced comedy, the most expensive A24 film yet. The cast includes Gwyneth Paltrow, Tyler, the Creator, Odessa A’zion, Penn Jillette, Kevin O’Leary, Abel Ferrara, and Fran Drescher as Marty’s mother, amongst others.

16. Freakier Friday

The highly anticipated sequel to Freaky Friday, Freakier Friday brings back Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan as the body-swapping mother-daughter duo Tess and Anna Coleman, with Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, and Rosalind Chao returning. The addition of heartthrob Manny Jacinto to the cast has stirred excitement. The new cast will include Julia Butters, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, and Stephen Tobolowsky. The film is slated for a theatrical release in August 2025.

15. Jurassic World Rebirth

Gareth Edwards has helmed Jurassic World Rebirth, the fourth film in the Jurassic World series and the seventh in the Jurassic Park franchise, set for a July 2025 release. The film takes place five years after the events of Dominion. It stars Scarlett Johansson as a skilled operative trying to get dinosaur DNA, Mahershala Ali as her team leader, and Jonathan Bailey as a paleontologist, alongside Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, and Ed Skrein, amongst others.

14. Now You See Me 3

The stacked cast of Now You See Me 3 will steal your breath away. The OG Four Horsemen—Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, and Dave Franco—and Mark Ruffalo, Lizzy Caplan, Daniel Radcliffe, and Morgan Freeman, will return, alongside some new faces: Rosamund Pike, Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, and Ariana Greenblatt. The film’s official Instagram account shared BTS photos and videos in honor of production wrapping, fanning the hype further. The film is slated for a November 14, 2025 release.

13. The Running Man

Edgar Wright’s remake of the 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger film, based on Stephen King’s dystopian novel of the same name, is about a violent game show with people being chased by hunters. Alongside Huntington (release date TBD) this is Glen Powell’s highly anticipated upcoming role. The Running Man also stars Katy O’Brien, Daniel Ezra, Josh Brolin, Lee Pace, Michael Cera, and William H. Macy, amongst others, and will be released theatrically on November 21, 2025.

First look at Glen Powell on the set of Edgar Wright’s ‘THE RUNNING MAN’ https://t.co/03fViiEW4B — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) November 4, 2024

12. Thunderbolts*

The final film in the MCU’s Phase 5, Thunderbolts* will follow a bunch of Marvel’s anti-heroes banding together for missions. You’ve got Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Sentry (Lewis Pullman), and Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen). Thunderbolts* is reportedly undergoing reshoots and is scheduled to release on May 2, 2025.

11. Wicked: Part Two

After the rousing success of Jon M. Chu’s adaptation of the Broadway musical with Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum, the anticipation for Wicked: Part Two is defying gravity. The sequel will pick up the story of Elphaba, rebranded as the Wicked Witch of the West, and her BFF Glinda, who will become the poster child for Good. You’ve got one year to prepare for some more singing along in theaters before the film releases on November 21, 2025.

10. F1

After the teaser trailer for F1 premiered before the British Grand Prix, the buzz for Joseph Kosinski’s Formula One sports drama has accelerated. Brad Pitt is Sonny Hayes, an F1 racer brought out of retirement by an F1 team owner and friend to mentor a prodigy, Joshua Pearce, played by Damson Iris. The cast includes Javier Bardem, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Simone Ashley, and many F1 racers playing themselves. Oh, and Hans Zimmer is doing the music. Expect F1 in theaters on June 27, 2025.

9. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) returns to solve another mystery, and from the looks of it, someone’s a dead man! But what will give you life is the stacked cast, including Cailey Spaeny, Josh O’Connor, Andrew Scott, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Daryl McCormack, and Thomas Haden Church. Knives Out 3 will arrive on Netflix in 2025, though the exact release date is still to be confirmed.

8. 28 Years Later

Jodie Comer and Edvin Ryding on the set of Danny Boyle’s ‘28 YEARS LATER.’ https://t.co/s1bNvv1lYE — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) July 9, 2024

Director Danny Boyle is back (with a screenplay by Alex Garland) to helm the sequel to his post-apocalyptic horror, 28 Weeks Later. Academy Award winner Cillian Murphy returns as Jim, alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, Ralph Fiennes, Jack O’Connell, Erin Kellyman, and Edvin Ryding. 28 Years Later is scheduled to release on June 20, 2025.

7. From the World of John Wick: Ballerina

The trailer for Ballerina features Ana de Armas kicking serious ass as an assassin for the Ruska Roma and receiving advice from the Baba Yaga himself, and it has fans super pumped for this spinoff directed by Len Wisemen. The fifth film in the franchise is set between the events of John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum and Chapter 4 and also stars Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Norman Reedus, and Ian McShane as Winston Scott. This is the late Lance Reddick in his final screen appearance as Charon. Ballerina arrives on June 6, 2025.

6. Captain America: Brave New World

Anthony Mackie can finally shut down Tom Holland because here’s his solo MCU movie! Captain America, Sam Wilson, finds himself at the center of an international incident following the election of a new US President, Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford). Brave New World also stars Danny Ramirez as the new Falcon, Giancarlo Esposito as Sidewinder, the leader of the Serpent Society, and more, and will be released on February 14, 2025.

5. Avatar: Fire and Ash

James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash will explore a new region of Pandora and another Na’avi tribe, the volcano-dwelling Ash People. A promising first look at the concept art for Avatar 3 has been dropped. The film will bring back a chunk of the original cast led by Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, and Sigourney Weaver, with David Thewlis and Oona Chaplin as new additions when it arrives in theaters on December 19, 2025.

4. The Fantastic 4: First Steps

Releasing on July 25, 2025, Matt Shakman’s The Fantastic 4: First Steps has a retro-futuristic aesthetic inspired by the 1960s, where Earth needs saving from a cosmic being called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his herald, the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). The titular Fantastic Four—Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards / Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm / Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm / Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm / The Thing—team up for this mission, kickstarting Phase 6 of the MCU.

3. Superman

Flying into theaters on July 11, 2025, Superman is probably the best kickoff for the rebooted DCU’s Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, with David Corenswet as our new Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Daily Planet reporter Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as nemesis Lex Luthor. A bunch of DC characters have been recast, from Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern to Sean Gunn taking over from Pedro Pascal as businessman and supervillain Maxwell Lord. Other cast members include Isabela Merced, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, and more.

2. Mickey 17

After Parasite, Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho brings us Mickey 17, a sci-fi black comedy based on the novel Mickey7 by Edward Ashton, with a fascinating premise. In a world where space colonization is a reality, Robert Pattinson plays Mickey Barnes, who has signed up to be an ‘expendable’, allowing his body to be regenerated over and over again with his memories intact until two clones unexpectedly meet. The cast includes Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo. It is one of the most anticipated movies on Letterboxd, with an April 18, 2025 release date.

1. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Despite the ‘Final’ in its name, Tom Cruise will probably be making Mission: Impossible movies with friend and filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie till he’s in his 80s! In a fitting nod to our time, Ethan Hunt will go up against a powerful AI weapon called the Entity, introduced in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning. The returning cast includes Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, Angela Bassett, Esai Morales, Rolf Saxon, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Mark Gatiss, Indira Verma, and Henry Czerny, with Katy O’Brien and Hannah Waddingham joining. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning will arrive in cinemas on May 23, 2025.

