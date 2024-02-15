The MCU Could Use Another Period Piece—Give Us the Swinging ’60s!

This year, Valentine’s Day became a historic moment for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After years of speculation, the cast of the MCU’s upcoming Fantastic Four movie was finally confirmed. Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach will be portraying Marvel’s first family.

Along with the official announcement, Marvel Studios released a new piece of artwork to commemorate the occasion, featuring the MCU’s new Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm in a cozy, fun, ’60s-inspired piece of art. Naturally, the social media sphere exploded, with fans scouring the poster for clues as to the movie’s plot and setting, and some eagle-eyed MCU stans noticed that the cover of the magazine that The Thing is reading closely resembles a 1963 issue of LIFE magazine.

#FantasticFour will take place in 1963. Confirmed. pic.twitter.com/89NrqexqNj — It Was All a Dream, I Used to Read Wizard Magazine (@UpToTASK) February 14, 2024

That, combined with the film’s new retro logo, seems to strongly imply that director Matt Shakman’s Fantastic Four movie will, in fact, be a period piece. Though nothing has actually been confirmed, I really, really want that to be true.

A period piece may be just what the MCU needs

Now, I may be biased. I’m a big fan of period films and TV shows, and I love a bit of historical fiction. Captain America: The First Avenger is still one of my favorite MCU films, and its World War II-era setting is a major part of its appeal. I still wish Marvel’s Agent Carter had been granted a third season, and Captain Marvel’s ’90s setting made the movie extra fun, too. There’s just something so compelling about seeing a superhero in an era when there were barely any superheroes—and the killer outfits and soundtracks don’t hurt, either.

How will people react to Reed Richards’ magnificent yet volatile inventions or Sue Storm’s power of invisibility? How will these heroes interact with the world around them? The ’60s marked a pivotal time in the West—politically, socially, and culturally, everything changed. How does that affect their origin? How will the film’s creative team deal with the ’60s setting and bring the comics to life? Marvel’s first family was introduced in 1961, after all. They are as much a part of that historical cultural landscape as anything else.

The public in the present-day MCU is all too aware of the existence of superheroes. These super-powered crusaders have been a constant in their lives since Tony Stark first revealed his identity at the end of Iron Man, Thor crash-landed in New Mexico, and Captain America woke up in the 21st century and became an actual living legend. And, while Fantastic Four’s historical setting almost undoubtedly means that the film takes place in an alternate universe, further complicating the MCU’s timeline and multiverse, there’s something to be said for exploring a different type of public perception.

Captain America was a bonafide hero, sponsored by the U.S. military, and super-strength was his only real power. People responded to what he stood for. But what happens when Johnny Storm catches fire in the middle of the street or when Ben Grimm tries to blend into the crowd? The people around them will, presumably, know nothing of powers, magic, and aliens. Narratively speaking, there’s just so much to explore.

In this era of “superhero fatigue,” the MCU could do with a bit of risk-taking. Having the movie take place in the ’60s is certainly a big swing, but one they absolutely should take. People are tired of the same-old Marvel formula, and Marvel’s first family deserves to make a splash. Their previous cinematic outings have been … underwhelming, to say the least, and this should be, and arguably needs to be, much more memorable—especially with Secret Wars on the horizon.

Thankfully, Fantastic Four director Matt Shakman has already proven that he’s the right man for the job. His work on WandaVision, one of the MCU’s best and most beloved Phase 4 projects, has given us all a glimpse of how he’d approach a major period piece. Shakman, together with the rest of his creative team, brought Wanda’s historical sojourn through the television landscape to life beautifully. It’s that kind of narrative creativity that the MCU could use more of. I have no doubt Shakman will be able to handle it.

There is, of course, a chance that the ’60s era will only be a small portion of the movie. Something could happen in the first act—a confrontation with Deadpool and the TVA, perhaps?—and the Fantastic Four could suddenly be pulled into the present day, ready to face the MCU’s latest villain. But I really hope that’s not the case. This is the chance to do something truly special. Deadpool can always come get them in the post-credits scene.

