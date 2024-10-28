Edgar Wright is just making ‘The Running Man’ for me at this point

Every new day that comes, I am gifted with more news about The Running Man. The new Edgar Wright film (which he co-wrote with Michael Bacall) is set to bring the Stephen King novel of the same name to life.

Recommended Videos

Starring Glen Powell, the film focuses on Ben Richards as he joins the game aptly titled “The Running Man.” Set in the future (of 2025), the story puts us into a world where the poor can compete in game shows to try and make money. Ben’s daughter is sick and he leaves his wife Sheila (Jayme Lawson) at home with her so he can attempt to get them the money they need for medicine. It was, originally, a film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1987.

With each new bit of casting news about the movie, I have to thank the casting gods. Because each new day has me asking: Is this movie made for me and with me in mind? I wouldn’t put it past Edgar Wright. He always has my best interests at heart. (We have never met but I know he gets me.)

This time, an exclusive from The Hollywood Reporter revealed that William H. Macy was cast as a man who helps Ben when he’s on the run. Macy joins the likes of Lee Pace, Michael Cera, Josh Brolin, Katy O’Brian, and Emilia Jones in the new batch of cast members for the film. Look, at this point, if they announce Florence Pugh or Pedro Pascal are part of this movie with a cameo by Harrison Ford, I’m going to think Wright had my brain tapped.

Bringing this King story to life is exciting though. It was originally published under his pen name Richard Bachman and is one of his lesser known works. Still, it is the kind of story from King we love.

There’s nothing better than a good Stephen King adaptation

I am someone who very much loves Stephen King’s work. He’s a brilliant writer and storyteller. But reading his novels isn’t enough for me. I want to live in the worlds he creates. It is why I love a good adaptation of his work. Creatives like Mike Flanagan and Andy Muschietti have been giving me his work for the last few years but I want more.

That’s why I love that The Running Man is getting its time to shine. Flanagan is bringing us The Life of Chuck, which is part of the If It Bleeds collective that King wrote, but we typically see the same King stories time and time again. Salem’s Lot just had a remake, we go back to Pennywise often, and that’s all okay. While The Running Man is a remake, I hope this one honors King’s story more than the Schwarzenegger movie did.

Until we know more about Wright and Bacall’s take on the King story, I just have to bask in the cast of my dreams. I don’t know who out there said I needed this gift but my soul thanks you.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy