Finally, No More Guessing Games With ‘Now You See Me 3’

Rumblings of a Now You See Me 3 have kept fans on the edge of their seats. With the success of Now You See Me 2 back in 2016, we’ve long wondered about a third movie and whether or not it is going to happen with this all-star cast.

The first film starred Jesse Eisenberg and his Zombieland co-star Woody Harrelson, along with Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, and Mark Ruffalo, as illusionists. The core four were known as the Four Horsemen and would use their tricks to get answers from powerful people and, more importantly, pull off heists.

With Now You See Me 2, they brought Lizzy Caplan and Daniel Radcliffe into the fold and pulled off one of the best twists in movie history, which is why many of us wanted to know about a third movie. It was, seemingly, confirmed to be happening for a while, but everyone was just sort of mum on the subject—that is, until now.

During CinemaCon this year, we finally got some answers. Fitting that our magic team would make announcements in Vegas, of all places. It was revealed during the presentation that the original cast of Now You See Me will be returning for a third movie and it will bring them together with a new generation of illusionists. Ruben Fleischer is going to direct it, known for his work on Venom, and GUYS IT IS REALLY HAPPENING!

‘NOW YOU SEE ME 3’ will bring back the original cast who include Jesse Eisenberg, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, & Woody Harrelson and combine them with a new generation.



Ruben Fleischer ('VENOM') is set to direct.

Is the greatest mistake in our collective film naming history that the second movie isn’t just Now You Don’t? Yes. But maybe things will get creative with the third installment to the franchise. The announcement that the cast is back for the film does make Now You See Me 3 feel more real, but I do want to know whether or not Lizzy Caplain’s Lula will be joining Atlas (Eisenberg) and his crew for more magic!

Until we know more, sit happy in the knowledge that there are still more tricks up the sleeves of the Four Horsemen!

(featured image: Lionsgate)

