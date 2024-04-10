Robert Pattinson Lives, Dies, Repeats in Bong Joon Ho’s ‘Mickey 17’

Audiences at CinemaCon got their first glimpse of Bong Joon Ho’s long-awaited follow-up to Parasite. Mickey 17 stars Robert Pattinson as Mickey Barnes, an expendable space colonist tasked with the most dangerous missions on a faraway planet.

Recommended Videos

When Mickey dies (as he often does) he is cloned and re-printed, retaining most of his memories. The science fiction comedy is based on the novel Mickey 7 by Edward Ashton, only Bong Joon Ho upped the number of deaths. “The number is the number of times he dies. I killed him ten times more,” Bong told the CinemaCon crowd. “It’s a sci-fi movie, but it’s a human story.”

Is there a trailer?

So far there’s only a teaser, but CinemaCon was treated to a longer trailer, which features Pattinson getting injured and killed in a variety of creative ways while Frank Sinatra plays in the background.

Who stars in the film?

Joining the Pattinson clones are Naomi Mackie (Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody, Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker), Mark Ruffalo, Toni Collette, Daniel Henshall (Okja), and Steven Yeun.

What is Mickey 17 about?

As previously mentioned, Pattinson’s Mickey is the mission’s crash test dummy, repeatedly dying and being reprinted by the colonization mission. But when Micky 17 returns after his assumed death, he must face off against Mickey 18.

Pattinson told the crowd, “Mickey 17 is someone who has the lowest expectations of his life, and yet the world keeps pushing those expectations, to the point where he has a job that tortures him every day, … And then 18 comes along, and he’s got frontal lobe damage and no self-control, libido out of control. It’s like playing an evil brother or twin.” The actor added,

“I’ve been the biggest fan of Bong for many, many years; he’s my hero, … I got sent the script; I was told, ‘You’re gonna love the script, but the part is impossible.’ That was very, very exciting to me. I thought it was the most unusual, bizarre, funny script.”

Okay, when can I watch it?

Mickey 17 hits theaters on January 31, 2025.

(featured image: Warner Bros. Pictures)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more