When will Disney’s long-awaited sequel arrive in theaters?

Now that Freaky Friday 2 has an official title, Freakier Friday, viewers are likely curious if it also has an official release date.

Disney confirmed over a year ago that Freakier Friday was in development, with Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis reprising their roles as Anna and Tess Coleman, respectively. The original movie premiered in 2003 and follows the story of Anna, a rebellious teenager who swaps bodies with her mother, Tess. While it wasn’t the first Freaky Friday adaptation, it became the most successful, largely due to the performances and chemistry of Lohan and Curtis. The movie garnered a cult following and is one of Disney Channel’s most beloved classic movies.

Finally, over 20 years after the original premiered, Disney gave the green light to the sequel. Freakier Friday has been coming together smoothly, with original stars Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao all signing on to return. With the exciting cast returns, the movie quickly became one of Disney’s most highly anticipated upcoming projects.

Does Freakier Friday have an official release date?

Unfortunately, Freakier Friday does not have an official release date yet. However, it has been confirmed it will be released sometime in 2025. Given that production is already underway, hopefully, the film will arrive sooner rather than later. An early or mid-2025 release date sounds reasonable. Meanwhile, the movie will receive an exclusive theatrical release but will have a later premiere on Disney+.

In addition to the lack of an official release date, Disney has also been tight-lipped about the plot. Based on casting calls, though, it appears that both Tess and Anna will body-swap with teenagers in this movie. Casting calls revealed the movie was looking for someone to play Anna’s daughter, Harper, and soon-to-be stepdaughter, Lily. One requirement was for the ability of the actresses to “channel” Tess and Anna, suggesting both teens switch bodies with the women. However, there are still a lot of unknown components, such as how Anna’s high school crush, Jake (Chad Michael Murray), figures into the movie when casting calls suggest she’s engaged to a different man.

Fortunately, with production underway, it shouldn’t be too long until further release date and plot announcements arrive.

