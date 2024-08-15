Logo for 'Avatar: Fire and Ash'
D23 gave us some exciting news on the ‘Avatar 3′ front

Wondering when we’ll be continuing our journey in Pandora? Well, here’s some good news: there’s an official release date and title for Avatar 3.

2024’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event was held August 9–11, 2024, at the Anaheim Convention Center and Honda Center in California. During the expo, upcoming movies and series were introduced to the public, alongside news on expansions to several Disneyland locations, performances from Disney stars, and more.

One of the most surprising bits of news came from director James Cameron, who flew all the way from New Zealand to give fans exciting news on Avatar 3. He was joined by the film’s stars, Sam Worthington (who plays Jake Sully) and Zoe Saldaña (Neytiri).

When is the Avatar 3 release date?

During D23, the official title of the third Avatar was unveiled to the public. Officially titled Avatar: Fire and Ash, the film is expected to hit theatres on December 19, 2025.

During the event, Cameron revealed the reasoning behind the Fire and Ash title, stating, “Fire can represent hatred, violence, trauma, possible misuse of power. Ash represents the aftermath of all of that energy, which is grief and having to live with what you’ve done.”

While he didn’t reveal many details, Cameron did tell fans the movie would not be what they expected, but that it would “definitely be what you want.”

Additionally, the first concept art for the upcoming film was revealed at D23.

