Please keep Benji safe in the last ‘Mission: Impossible’ movie!

If there is one thing I never want to see in a Mission: Impossible movie, it is Benji Dunn in pain. That is my kind, my good boy. Now with the trailer out for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, I am afraid of what is to come of him.

“Our lives are the sum of our choices,” the synopsis for the film reads and while this is Ethan Hunt’s (Tom Cruise) story, I have a feeling that a character we love isn’t going to make it out. Which is why I am beyond afraid for Benji Dunn. Played beautifully by Simon Pegg, Benji has been one part of the three best friends of the Mission: Impossible franchise since Mission: Impossible III.

Benji, Ethan, and Luther (Ving Rhames) are always together, trying to make each new mission they are on a success. And in Dead Reckoning, Ethan had to come to the realization that he is putting all these people he loves in danger with each new mission. Luther is often right there with Benji and Ethan but because his job is also very computer based. He often leaves the two of them to figure out what can be done on the tech side.

Benji, while also very technical based, is at times right in the thick of it with Ethan and therefore I am afraid that my good sweet boy’s life might be on the line this time around.

It is sad to see this trailer and know that the studio is pushing this as the final movie of the franchise. We don’t know whether or not that will be the case but The Final Reckoning does have a “finality” to it. Still, I hope that we get to see more of Ethan, Luther, and Benji.

Benji Dunn is just the best

I have talked about how much I love Benji in the past. And I stand by it. The team wouldn’t be the same without him and I do think that a character like Benji serves to humanize Ethan. Luther has been there from the start and is also part of Ethan’s humanity but Benji worming his way into this team and Ethan’s heart is what makes him special to me. We already saw what Luther meant to Ethan in both Mission: Impossible and the following sequel.

This little trio really give us the heart of these movies. Yes, watching Tom Cruise run and jump off a cliff is exciting. We love when he holds onto a plane in mid-air. But those moments wouldn’t be as thrilling or frightening if we didn’t care about Ethan. Characters like Luther and Benji provide Ethan with a reason to fight for his life.

I fear for Luther too but again, he’s probably going to be behind a computer and be safe and if he’s not, I will ALSO be upset. For now, I just want this movie to honor this trio who love each other so dearly and LET BENJI DUNN LIVE PLEASE, I AM BEGGING.

