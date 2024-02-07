‘Past Lives’ Director Celine Song Is Back With Her Next Film—and It’s a Rom-Com with Our Faves!

Celine Song’s directorial debut with Past Lives has earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay as well as a Best Picture nomination. Now, she’s ready to make us fall in love with some of our favorite actors working right now! Does Song want me personally dead?

Recommended Videos

News broke that Song’s follow-up film would be a romantic comedy titled Materialists but we’ve now learned that the cast she has prepared for us is more than we possibly could have bargained for. Put the names of some celebrities who are really popular right now in a bowl and shake it up and I bet you will get the line-up for Materialists. It is, very much, the internet’s dream. I am talking about a rom-com starring Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Evans.

You can hear all our screams from around the world, right?

Not only have we been waiting for Pascal to do a romantic comedy but now where getting one with him starring opposite one of the best members of the Hollywood Chris Alliance. Pinch me, I am absolutely dreaming this movie up—especially with Song behind it. I just hope that Materialists does not break me in the way that Past Lives did. Yet again, it probably will because it is Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans maybe potentially falling in love with Dakota Johnson and/or each other.

As of this moment, we don’t know much about Materialists but here is everything we have so far!

Bring them to the Big Apple!

Like Past Lives, Materialists is set in New York and follows a high-end matchmaker getting involved with a wealthy man. That’s all we know. We don’t know who is playing who or whether we’re seeing a love triangle or something else. So until we know more, let the wheels start turning about what this cast could bring to a story like this.

Who else is joining the cast?

As of right now, we don’t know anyone else cast outside of Pascal, Johnson, and Evans. Production is set to begin this May so hopefully around then we might have more announcements as to who is joining the cast. For now, we can just bask in the knowledge that we will have Pedro Pascal finally in a rom-com.

But do we know when it is coming out?

Given the fact that production doesn’t even begin until the spring, we don’t know yet when Materialists will be coming our way. But you can bet we’ll be keeping a close eye on it.

(featured image: A24)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]