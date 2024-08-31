‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ could be the best dino spinoff we’ve seen in years

The first stills for Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s next entry in the Jurassic World franchise are here, teasing a new era of dinosaurs—and a whole lot of danger. Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming film, including its A-list cast, release date, and story.

Recommended Videos

Life finds a way—and so does literally any IP owned by Universal. There’s no denying that the Jurassic Park series has a bumpy track record, from 2015’s generally well-liked Jurassic World to the disastrous misstep of Jurassic World Dominion, the latter of which still holds the crown for the franchise’s lowest-rated installment of all time (29% on Rotten Tomatoes).

Two years later, we’re finally getting some updates about the progress of the next Jurassic World outing, and based on some newly-released first-look photos, this thing has the potential to roar.

Everything we know about ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’

We finally have a title and logo for the next installment in Steven Spielberg’s dino saga: Jurassic World Rebirth. The film was announced earlier this year, with Scarlett Johansson set to lead the cast alongside Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Mahershala Ali, and franchise vet Jeff Goldblum. Sci-fi aficionado Gareth Edwards (Rogue One, The Creator) was tapped to direct the blockbuster in February, based on a script from OG Jurassic Park scribe David Koeppe.

Jurassic World 4′s title also came with a synopsis from Universal, which reads:

“This action-packed new chapter sees an intrepid team racing to secure DNA samples from the three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air. Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.”

Jurassic World Rebirth also received a confirmed release date of July 2, 2025, so we can officially start the countdown.

Johansson, Ali, and Bailey serve insane face card in Jurassic World Rebirth photos

(Universal Pictures)

A star-studded cast, anyone? I’m personally stoked to see ScarJo joining forces with Jonathan Bailey, and it looks like their characters will be closely working together. In Rebirth, Johansson plays Zora Bennett, a “skilled covert operations expert” who will co-lead the mission alongside Ali’s Duncan Kincaid and Bailey’s character, paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis. Yeppppp, these face cards never decline!

The Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies have always recruited some serious hotties (ahem, ’90s Jeff Goldblum), so I’m glad to see Rebirth following suit. And if all goes accordingly, it might just breathe some new life into the franchise—something that’s sorely needed after the critical and commercial flop of Dominion. Given the blockbuster has all the ingredients it needs to be a box office home run, I can only hope it manages to strike the right balance of action, nostalgia, and, of course, terrifying man-eating dinos.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy