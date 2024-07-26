Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel Are Teaming Up for an ‘Epic Pop Melodrama’

In what can be called a collaboration of epic proportions, Academy Award winner Anne Hathaway and I May Destroy You sensation Michaela Coel will be seen in David Lowery’s upcoming project.

Hathaway recently revealed that the movie had finished filming, and while a release date is not confirmed yet, the film might likely get a late 2024 or early 2025 release considering it is currently in post-production. Titled Mother Mary, it will be Lowery’s third project with A24, following The Green Knight and A Ghost Story.

Slated to be a musical, Mother Mary is described as an “epic pop melodrama,” in which Hathaway and Coel will portray the roles of a musician and a fashion designer, respectively. Eminent singer-songwriter Jack Antonoff and global pop crowd-puller Charli XCX will contribute original songs to the film, while Daniel Hart has been tasked with scoring the movie.

Hunter Schafer (Cuckoo), Kaia Gerber (Bottoms), Jessica Brown Findlay (Downtown Abbey), Sian Clifford (Fleabag), FKA Twigs (Honey Boy), and Alba Baptista (Warrior Nun) round out the cast.

Hathaway has been one of the busiest actors in Hollywood lately, having starred in a flurry of recent films, including 2023 flicks She Came to Me and Eileen, and Amazon’s 2024 romantic drama The Idea of You. She will be next seen alongside Jessica Chastain in Benoît Delhomme’s psychological thriller Mother’s Instinct, which is scheduled to release on July 26 in the United States. She will also be seen in David Robert Mitchell’s sci-fi movie Flowervale Street, which will hit theaters in May 2025.

Since starring in BBC One and HBO drama I May Destroy You, multi-faceted artist Michaela Coel has managed to achieve worldwide recognition, since starring in a supporting role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and a guest role in Prime Video’s TV reboot of Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

