Sukuna and Yuta Okkotsu in Gojo Satoru's body fighting through domain expansion
(Gege Akutami)
We’ll Never Recover From ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Chapter 261, Yet 262 Is Almost Here

Vanessa Esguerra
Published: Jun 3, 2024 05:07 pm

We’ll never recover from Jujutsu Kaisen, chapter 261. It probably ranks at the number one spot in the top ten anime betrayals of 2024. If you’re here, then that means you still have some courage left in you to continue with the story in chapter 262.

We’ve not seen Sukuna lose in a long, long time. In fact, whenever we’re given hope that he’s about to kick the bucket, Sukuna just finds another way to get stronger. That makes him an indisputably strong and effective villain, but it also feels as if we’re set for a depressing ending. We thought Yuji was about to get his own moment to shine against Sukuna, but we were totally off the mark, and we’ve gotten something far more sinister with “Gojo’s” reappearance.

So is “Gojo” going to win this time around? We’ll find out when Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262 is available for international readers on June 9, 2024.

The sickest plot twist in manga history

Chapter 262 will feature another showdown between Sukuna and Yuta, who is now using his teacher’s corpse in the fight. In theory, we should all be amazed that Yuta is able to learn about cursed techniques that aren’t his own and use them in actual battles. Maybe he was given this second chance just so he could create a better opening for both Yuji and Todo.

Hopefully, by then, Yuji and Todo can do something about Sukuna. Anything is possible at this point, and Yuta himself might get killed by Sukuna for a second time. If that happens and Yuta gets eaten by Sukuna, what then? Can we expect Megumi to finally wake up and show that he still cares?

I’d count Megumi out of the battle because there’s absolutely nothing they can do to wake him up, even if his friends and loved ones are dying in scores. I won’t believe in Megumi’s return until I see it happen.

Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.