Megumi’s Back, but What’s Next in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Chapter 252?

Jujutsu Kaisen is as tragic as it gets, but seeing Megumi Fushiguro look so resigned hits differently. He was giving up, and he didn’t want to be saved by his friends after Sukuna took possession of his body to kill his sister.

Fans are unsure if Megumi even knows what happened to Gojo Satoru. Many speculate that Megumi watched as Sukuna fought Satoru, and the outcome may have increased his feelings of hopelessness and guilt. While everybody is waiting for Chapter 252 of Jujutsu Kaisen, I’m just here crying over a very dejected Megumi. Somebody give this guy a warm hug and give all of his suffering to Sukuna himself.

don't even know if megumi realised yuuji was there pic.twitter.com/PQa6Yh3sZr — lea (@yuujibears) February 16, 2024

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 252 will be released on February 25, 2024, for international readers on the Viz Media and Manga Plus App. The manga won’t be on hiatus, so we can expect Chapter 252 to arrive on time.

Maki Parallels Toji

A lot went down during the fight between Yuta Okkotsu, Yuji Itadori, and Ryomen Sukuna. Yuji was able to make his blood explode through blood manipulation, and with the help of Angel and Yuta, they were able to shake Megumi’s soul. But the most surprising appearance had to be Maki’s, who went in for a surprise attack that looked all too familiar from hundreds of chapters ago.

Toji Fushiguro was able to sneak up on Satoru once because he had no cursed energy. Because of this, Toji was able to stab through Satoru’s chest. If it weren’t for his use of the reverse curse technique, Satoru’s injuries would have been fatal. The same thing happened in Chapter 251 of Jujutsu Kaisen, but this time, Maki got behind Sukuna and stabbed him with her spear.

It’s an eerie parallel, which would hopefully have a better ending for Maki and the sorcerers. But until Sukuna’s smirk is wiped off his face, we’ll have to hold our breaths for Chapter 252.

