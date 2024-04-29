Sukuna is Cooking Up Something Malevolent in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Chapter 259

Jujutsu Kaisen, Chapter 259, will make or break Yuji Itadori. He was able to unleash a simple domain in the previous chapter, but Sukuna’s ability to cast domain expansion has also returned.

Recommended Videos

We’ve already seen a hint of “Furnace” in the earlier parts of Jujutsu Kaisen’s anime and manga, but we didn’t expect it to make a comeback after Sukuna had been weakened. He says that “Furnace” is a specialty of his, but we haven’t seen him use it during his fight against Gojo Satoru. Perhaps his fight against Gojo didn’t push the King of Curses past his limits.

We might see the full extent of “Furnace” once Chapter 259 of Jujutsu Kaisen arrives on May 12, 2024.

Sukuna this chapter after Yuji got a slight upper hand on him #jjk258 pic.twitter.com/EvkaFBNGS9 — Johnny (@JohnnySpittin) April 25, 2024

If “Malevolent Kitchen'” or “Shrine” can cut anything in its path, we can assume “Furnace” is capable of burning anything Sukuna deems fit. In a brief display of Furnace during the second season, Sukuna burned Jogo with a fiery arrow after the latter lost their duel. He looked … crispier than baked, to say the least.

But Yuji isn’t fighting all alone. He has other sorcerers from Jujutsu High backing him up. Sukuna’s Furnace is an unexpected development, but a miracle might happen. Yuji was able to strike a boundary between Megumi and Sukuna’s souls, and this situation might be what forces Megumi to come to his friends’ rescue.

(featured image: MAPPA)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more