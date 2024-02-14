‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Fans Are Still Holding Out Hope for Gojo’s Return

Following the event of Satoru Gojo’s death, Jujutsu Kaisen fans are still processing the grief of losing their blue-eyed baby girl. Some are in deep denial that it’s not Gojover for the Honored One. Could Gojo really come back, or is he gone for good?

*Spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen ahead!*

How did Gojo die in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Gojo’s fate followed his ultimate showdown against Ryomen Sukuna, where he was sliced in half and was left in critical condition until the point of demise. Jujutsu Kaisen and its power scaling can be extremely difficult to understand, especially when breaking down the complex technicalities of Domain Expansions. While it was believed that Gojo was fairly untouchable when it came to facing off against Cursed Spirits, Sukuna was able to defeat him with help from the shikigami Mahoraga.

Mahoraga’s adaptability in battle granted Sukuna a greater advantage over Gojo, and he was able to break through Infinity. Gojo’s Infinite Technique was deemed useless after Cursed Energy was manipulated against him, allowing Mahoraga to slash Gojo to death. Does it make perfect sense? Not exactly, but mangaka Gege Akutami is one heck of a heartbreaker in the most creative way.

Is Gojo coming back to Jujutsu Kaisen?

The Jujutsu Kaisen fandom has had an incredibly rough time accepting the reality that Gojo is seriously, truly, and honestly dead. Gege has established themself as a ruthless author, often doling out misfortune and gruesome death on a chapter-by-chapter basis. Despite it being fairly evident that striking down Gojo was a permanent decision, there’s still an opportunity for the Special Grade Sorcerer to make his return in later chapters of the manga.

To say that Gojo will experience some wildcard guaranteed form of revival is a longshot, and a highly unlikely reality. FandomWire reported on a tweet that seemed to confirm Gege has no plans for Gojo to recover, although there’s still room for interpretation, and fans have hypothesized how Gojo could return. One possibility would be a Binding Vow; it would cost him his abilities, but would offer a second chance at life.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s manga is expected to end sometime in 2024, meaning that the likelihood that Gojo making his grand, highly-anticipated return from the dead before the story reaches its finale is worryingly slim. Things aren’t exactly panning out to favor the second coming of Satoru Gojo, unfortunately. Despite the end of Jujutsu Kaisen looming on the horizon, this isn’t stopping anyone from insisting that Gojo will experience the miracle of resurrection.

While Gojo is pretty dead for the time being, there’s nothing wrong with having a little faith that he could actually be brought back to life. As Gojo once said, “Nah, I’d win.” How about “Nah, I’d live,” Gojo?

