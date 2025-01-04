Everything coming to PBS Masterpiece in 2025

New year, new TV slate, right? If you love British crime series and historical dramas as much as I do, then PBS Masterpiece’s upcoming shows will almost certainly tickle your fancy. From returning favorites to brand-new stories, there’s a lot to look forward to.

So, let’s dive in, shall we? Here’s what you can expect to see on PBS Masterpiece in 2025.

Miss Scarlet season 5

(Alibi/PBS Masterpiece)

Esteemed private detective Eliza Scarlet (Kate Phillips) will return for a fifth season, but wait! There’s a major change on the horizon, as her former titular co-star, Stuart Martin, who played William “The Duke” Wellington, has officially left the show. Joining Eliza instead as the series’ new detective inspector and possible love interest is Tom Durant-Pritchard, who will portray DI Alexander Blake. What will their first meeting be like? And how will Eliza convince him of her skills? Find out when Miss Scarlet season 5 returns on January 12, 2025.

All Creatures Great and Small season 5

(Channel 5/PBS Masterpiece)

Britian’s most heartwarming drama series, All Creatures Great and Small, will return to PBS Masterpiece for season 5 on Sunday, January 12. We’ll finally see James (Nicholas Ralph) and Helen (Rachel Shenton) in action as parents, and we’ll witness the long-awaited return of Tristan Farnon (Callum Woodhouse), Skeldale House’s resident troublemaker. If you want to sink into the cozy familiarity of the Yorkshire countryside, you won’t have to wait much longer.

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light

(Nick Briggs/BBC)

Ten years after the original Wolf Hall miniseries premiered, this gorgeous, epic, sweeping historical drama is back for more. Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light has been hailed by The Guardian (U.K.) as “six hours of utter TV magic.” With a talented cast and a riveting story (The Mirror and the Light follows Thomas Cromwell’s rise and fall as Henry VIII’s closest advisor in 1536), it’s not hard to see why. Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light premieres on March 23.

Miss Austen

(BBC/PBS Masterpiece)

Miss Austen is about the lesser-known Austen sister, Cassandra, and will explore one of the greatest literary mysteries of all time: why did Cassandra burn her sister Jane’s personal letters when there was so much left to learn about the iconic author? The brilliant Keeley Hawes stars as Cassandra Austen in what is sure to be a gorgeous and emotional historical drama, giving us a better insight into the Pride & Prejudice author and the family that loved and shaped her. Miss Austen will arrive on PBS Masterpiece on May 4.

Grantchester season 10

(PBS Masterpiece/ITV)

It’s time to really get to know Alphy Kotteram. After taking over from Tom Brittney in Grantchester season 9, Rishi Nair is all set to make us fall in love with yet another Cambridgeshire vicar. How will he and Geordie (Robson Green) get on? And what murders await us in the gorgeous English countryside this time around? I can’t wait to find out. The official release date for Grantchester season 10 has yet to be announced. (We’re only just about to get season 9 here in the U.K.!)

The Marlow Murder Club season 2

(Drama/PBS Masterpiece)

Our favorite amateur sleuthing trio returns! Let’s head back to the gorgeous (and real) riverside town of Marlow as Judith Potts (Samantha Bond), Suzie Harris (Jo Martin), and Becks Starling (Cara Horgan) will have not one but three separate cases to investigate this season. Consisting of six episodes instead of four, this is one returning show you won’t want to miss! PBS Masterpiece has confirmed The Marlow Murder Club season 2 will air in 2025 but an official release date has yet to be revealed.

Unforgotten season 6

(ITV)

Arguably the best cold case show of all time will return for its sixth season this year. Sinéad Keenan and Sanjeev Bhaskar will once again lead the show as DCI Jess James and DI Sunil ‘Sunny’ Khan, respectively, after Bhaskar’s original partner, the fabulous Nicola Walker, exited the show following season 4. Grief was a major theme in season 5, but now that Sunny and the team have had time to process the shock of their former boss’ tragic death, it’s back to business as usual. Unforgotten season 6 does not have an official premiere date yet.

The Gold seasons 1 and 2

(BBC/Paramount+)

The Gold chronicles one of the most brazen and notorious heists in British history. Starring Downton Abbey’s Hugh Bonneville, this critically acclaimed true crime drama dives deep into the (fictionalized) events surrounding the theft of £26 million worth of gold bullion and the high-stakes, intricate aftermath of the heist, for both the criminals themselves and the law enforcement officials hunting them. The Gold seasons 1 and 2 do not have an official premiere date yet, though it will be available to watch this year.

Maigret (remake)

It wasn’t that long ago that the one and only Rowan Atkinson took on the role of Chief Inspector Jules Maigret, and there have been plenty of other adaptations revolving around Georges Simenon’s famous Parisian detective in the past, too. Are we complaining that another one is on the way? No, not at all. This modern adaptation will be led by Benjamin Wainwright (Belgravia: The Next Chapter) and will arrive on our screens later this year.

The Forsyte Saga (remake)

Another remake, this time of a classic British period drama, The Forsyte Saga will follow the wealthy, powerful Forsyte family in late 19th-century London as they experience everything they’re usually told to repress: passion, adultery, love, obsession, and above all, ambition. Even better, the women of the Forsyte family will be a focal point in this remake, and I can’t wait to meet them. An official PBS Masterpiece release date has yet to be revealed.

