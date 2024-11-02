That ‘Miss Scarlet’ season 5 trailer has me experiencing déjà vu

Though we’re all excited to see Eliza Scarlet (Kate Phillips), back in action, there are a lot of changes to contend with this season. Miss Scarlet and The Duke has simply become Miss Scarlet, following the departure of Stuart Martin, who portrayed the titular William “The Duke” Wellington. Now, a new trailer has been released for Miss Scarlet season 5, but everything feels oddly … familiar.

In the footage, we see Eliza working to re-establish her detective agency, following the fallout of her time at Patrick Nash’s (Felix Scott) business and his subsequent arrest. Of course, with William out of the picture, Eliza will need to find a new way to work with the local constabulary. Thankfully, the amenable Detective Fitzroy (Evan McCabe) is still on the scene, but his new boss may not be so excited to work with her. In fact, we know he’s not. One of the main facets of his character is his unwillingness to work with private detectives.

Miss Scarlet season 5 will introduce Detective Inspector Alexander Blake (Tom Pritchard). PBS Masterpiece describes his character as “a handsome former soldier and respected Detective Inspector who joins the force at Scotland Yard to replace William “The Duke” Wellington who has gone to America.” But he’s not just replacing The Duke at Scotland Yard. He’s replacing William’s entire character. Of course, we’ll learn more about Blake as the season goes on, but as it stands now, it feels like Blake is a duplicate of William, without the added layer of Eliza and William’s childhood friendship.

In Miss Scarlet and The Duke season 1, William was unwilling to work with Eliza, too. She had to work hard to convince him that she could be useful during his investigations, and eventually, reluctantly, he gave in. It seems that Eliza will have to prove herself to another gruff, bearded, and handsome detective once again, as he slowly accepts that she can help him solve whatever nefarious plot is happening in London that week. At some point, they’ll form a working partnership (and perhaps something more. Masterpiece has hinted as much, after all).

What I’m worried about is Eliza regressing. She’s so … nice, in the trailer, and surely, part of that is an act to get into Blake’s good graces, but I don’t want her to start doubting her skills or feeling like she has to prove herself to a bunch of regressive men all over again. She’s been through that already, and come out on the other side, more convinced of her skill as a detective than ever before. I don’t want Miss Scarlet season 5 to feel like a reboot of the show, I want it to be a proper continuation. I’m not so sure, though. Will Blake’s character really add something new to the story? Or is he simply a means of keeping the will-they-won’t-they bit going?

There’s a slight chance I’m biased. Personally, following Stuart’s departure, I would have loved to see Miss Scarlet take a risk and seriously consider Patrick Nash as a new love interest for Eliza. They have such great rapport and chemistry, and unlike with William or Blake, she’s never truly had to prove herself to him. He believed in her skills from the start. Nash is featured in the trailer, though, and given what they went through last season (he saved her life!) I’m going to remain delusional and pretend they’re endgame.

I will gobble up every episode of Miss Scarlet season 5 and enjoy seeing our favorite characters again, too. That doesn’t mean I won’t be comparing Blake and Wellington the entire time, though. The show’s new setup makes it hard not to.

Miss Scarlet season 5 will be available via PBS Passport on December 8 and via PBS Masterpiece on January 12.

