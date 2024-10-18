‘The Marlow Murder Club’ season 2 release window, cast, plot, and more

Cozy murder mystery fans, rejoice! The Marlow Murder Club has officially been renewed for season 2. The show, based on Death in Paradise creator Robert Thorogood’s novels of the same name, will bring viewers back to the sleepy but gorgeous riverside town of Marlow.

In season 1, amateur sleuths Judith Potts, Suzie Harris, and Becks Darling solved the mystery of Judith’s neighbor’s death as well as two other murders, following a brief stint as official police consultants and a harrowing nighttime showdown. If you haven’t seen it yet, we won’t reveal the killer’s identity, but trust us, you won’t be able to figure it out.

Thankfully, The Marlow Murder Club season 1 garnered enough attention that it was renewed for season 2, and we can’t wait to see these ladies band together to solve another murder. Here’s everything we know about The Marlow Murder Club season 2.

Is there a release window for The Marlow Murder Club season 2?

Though an exact release date has yet to be confirmed, Drama did reveal a potential release window for the series, at least in the U.K. According to RadioTimes.com, The Marlow Murder Club season 2 will likely air in the fall of 2025. The new series is now officially in production. In the U.S., viewers will probably have to wait a little longer to watch the second season, which will in all likelihood be available through PBS Masterpiece.

Which cast members will return for The Marlow Murder Club season 2?

Our three favorite detectives will return for the second season of The Marlow Murder Club, including Samantha Bond as retired archeologist Judith Potts, Jo Martin as dog-walker Suzie Harris, and Cara Horgan as vicar’s wife Becks Starling. Natalie Dew will also return as DCI Tanika Malik. The show’s supporting cast has yet to be revealed.

What will The Marlow Murder Club season 2 be about?

Happily, The Marlow Murder Club’s second outing will consist of six episodes rather than two (split into four in the U.S.) and will include multiple storylines. All in all, there will be three new cases to contend with this season, with two episodes dedicated to each. Though exact plot details are being kept tightly under wraps, UKTV has released a tantalizing hint of what’s to come. The official synopsis is as follows:

“From a seemingly impossible murder inside the locked study of a sweeping mansion, to the mysterious case of a man murdered in the middle of a sleepy cul-de-sac with no connection to the town, and an unexpectedly brutal accident at the prestigious Marlow sailing club that quickly reveals itself to be something more sinister, there’s no rest for our sleuthing trio. Navigating the delicate balance of Marlow society – from local aristocracy to the workers at the local boatyard, the pubs and cafes of the high street to a newly established archaeological dig – Judith, Becks and Suzie dig into all corners of Marlow life as they assist DCI Tanika Malik in her official investigations.”

How will our leading ladies deal with these new threats? We’ll have to wait to find out.

The Marlow Murder Club season 1 is available to watch on the U app in the U.K. and will premiere on PBS Masterpiece on October 27, 2024.

