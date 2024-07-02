New Vicar, New Mysteries—Here’s What We Know About ‘Grantchester’ Season 10

Grantchester season 9 has been an emotional rollercoaster thus far. Tom Brittney’s Will Davenport said goodbye to Grantchester, Geordie (Robson Green), and the rest of his friends for a new job elsewhere in the country, and soon enough, a new vicar rolled into town.

This vicar’s a little different, though. Charming, handsome, distrustful Alphy Kotterm (Rishi Nair) has no desire to work with the police to solve the various distressing murders in Grantchester and its surrounds—initially, at least. While that may make DI Keating’s job a little easier, we have no doubt these two will warm up to one another soon. Thankfully, Grantchester has been renewed for season 10, so we’ll get to learn more about their tentative friendship as the show moves on, full steam ahead.

Green and Nair announced the renewal together, sharing their enthusiasm for the upcoming season but making sure to remind fans that it hadn’t been filmed just yet. You can watch the video below.

It has however been announced that Grantchester season 10 is supposed to start filming this July on location in the U.K. Hopefully, that means Grantchester can stick to its yearly release schedule, with the new season releasing in the U.S. on PBS Masterpiece somewhere in the summer of 2025, with episodes to follow on ITV in the U.K. later that year.

Joining Robson Green and Rishi Nair for Grantchester season 10 are a few fan-favorite and familiar faces, including:

Al Weaver as Leonard Finch

Tessa Peake-Jones as Mrs. C

Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating

Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe

Nick Brimble as Jack Chapman

Bradley Hall as Larry Peters

Melissa Johns as Miss Scott

As there are a few episodes left in Grantchester season 9—you can catch new installments on Sundays on PBS Masterpiece—it’s hard to say what the new season will be about, but there’s sure to be plenty of murder, gorgeous scenery, and heartfelt moments.

