The Best Mystery Shows You Can Watch on PBS Masterpiece Right Now

Let’s face it: we all love a good old-fashioned mystery. The twists, the turns, and the heartbreak have made it one of the most enduring genres for a reason. But where to start? Which mysteries are the most memorable, the most complex, and the most enduring?

Whether you’re a fan of classic whodunnits like those pioneered by Agatha Christie, or you’re into something a bit darker and more modern like The Missing and Baptiste, you can’t go wrong with a genuine British crime drama.

The Brits have excelled at producing thoughtful, gripping, and exciting mysteries for decades. Thankfully, some of the very best British crime shows are available to watch on PBS Masterpiece, so sit back, relax, and let us help you pick your next unforgettable mystery series. Intrigue, bewilderment, and suspense await!

Endeavour (2012-2023)

(ITV)

If you’re in the mood for an atmospheric period piece, look no further. Endeavour is one of the best British crime dramas of the 21st century, perfectly capturing what was so beloved about the original Inspector Morse and Inspector Lewis series but elevating the material at the same time. Shot on location in Oxford, Endeavour’s mysteries are complex, intriguing, and sometimes downright heartbreaking, and the relationship between Endeavour Morse (Shaun Evans) and Fred Thursday (Roger Allam) is wonderfully layered.

Unforgotten (2015-Present)

(ITV)

Unforgotten is brilliant for two reasons: the cold case mysteries are incredibly gripping and emotionally intricate, and the partnerships between the show’s lead detectives, DI Sunil Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) and DCI Cassie Stuart (Nicola Walker), who was later replaced with DCI Jess James (Sinéad Keenan), feel genuinely real and honest. Though the detectives often lose themselves in their cases, the series never forgets about their personal lives, too, creating a well-rounded cast of characters in an undeniably memorable British crime drama. Unforgotten has recently been renewed for a sixth season, so there’s no better time to immerse yourself in this series.

Miss Scarlet and the Duke (2020-Present)

(Alibi/PBS Masterpiece)

One of the more fun and light-hearted mystery shows on this list, Miss Scarlet and the Duke offers a bit of everything: a fantastic period setting, intriguing mysteries, a will-they-won’t-they-romance, and a fabulous leading female detective who prides herself on rebelling against the status quo. The performances are spot on, the chemistry between the leads is undeniable, and the show’s humor perfectly complements the intensity of the cases Eliza Scarlet (Kate Phillips) finds herself investigating. Season 4 just finished airing on PBS Masterpiece, so if you’re looking for a new rainy-day binge, look no further.

Grantchester (2014-Present)

(ITV/PBS Masterpiece)

Grantchester is the perfect show for you if you love the hot priest/vicar trope. However, if you’re also looking for a period piece that offers dramatic mysteries, a compassionate look at the hardships minorities and women faced during the ’50s, and genuine, deep friendships, then Grantchester is also the show for you. Beautifully written and shot, this series sees two local vicars—James Norton and later Tom Brittney—with a penchant for solving gruesome murder mysteries team up and befriend Detective Inspector Geordie Keating (Robson Green) in the beautiful Cambridgeshire countryside. Grantchester season 9 has already been confirmed, and a new vicar is coming. What will happen next?

Magpie Murders (2022-Present)

(PBS Masterpiece/BritBox)

Magpie Murders offers something a little different: this is a mystery-within-a-mystery. Adapted for television by Anthony Horowitz, the author of the original Magpie Murders novel, this intricate and wholly original series sees book editor Susan Ryeland (Lesley Manville) turn into an amateur sleuth when she is given an unfinished manuscript by crime writer Alan Conway. Moonflower Murders, the Magpie Murders sequel, is also being adapted for television by the same team.

Annika (2021-Present)

(BBC)

Unforgotten’s Nicola Walker stars as DI Annika Strandhed, the head of Glasgow’s Marine Homicide Unit. An undeniably witty and charming police procedural, Annika sees DI Strandhed deal with baffling murder cases, tense family relationships, a rebellious teenage daughter, and long-held secrets. This series is a real breath of fresh air—the cast is solid, and the stories are memorable. If you’re looking for a new series to obsess over, this may very well be it.

Prime Suspect: Tennison (2017)

(ITV)

The original Prime Suspect, starring the iconic Dame Helen Mirren as DCI Jane Tennison, is an absolute classic of British television. It’s no wonder that ITV was eager to explore this character further, and the result is Prime Suspect: Tennison (or Prime Suspect 1973 in the U.K.). This miniseries takes viewers back to 1973, when Tennison was still a rookie officer, and delves into the hardships (including rampant sexism), cases, colleagues, and experiences that made Jane Tennison into the brilliant and esteemed detective we already know and love.

Baptiste (2019-2021)

(BBC)

A spinoff of the award-winning series The Missing, Baptiste sees Tchéky Karyo return as French detective Julien Baptiste. As stolid and engaging as ever, Baptiste’s quiet life of retirement is disrupted when he gets called in to consult on a missing person’s case in Amsterdam. In the second series, Baptiste is whisked off to Budapest, where he is joined by the one and only Fiona Shaw. If you’re looking for a show that’s dark, twisting, and truly gripping, then Baptiste (and The Missing) are certainly worth your time.

Agatha Christie’s Poirot & Agatha Christie’s Marple

(ITV)

Both Agatha Christie’s Poirot and Marple are brilliant in their own ways. Two of the most iconic characters solve some of Christie’s most intricate mysteries in these shows, and both are elegant, comforting, and absolute classics. However, because PBS Masterpiece only offers a handful of episodes for both of these esteemed detectives, we wanted to highlight them together. If you’ve never watched either, then those episodes can serve as the perfect introduction. Each episode presents a self-contained mystery, and you’ll no doubt want to devour every one of Christie’s spell-binding stories once you’re through with Marple and Poirot.

Flesh and Blood (2020)

(ITV/PBS Masterpiece)

Flesh and Blood isn’t your typical police procedural. In just four episodes, this miniseries explores the complexities of late-life romance, the power of jealousy, and the danger of festering resentment. Imelda Staunton (Harry Potter, The Crown) stars as nosy neighbor Mary, who, while seemingly innocent, has darkness brewing beneath the surface. This series is as twisting and bonkers as it gets—as a widow’s three adult children become more and more obsessively suspicious of their mother’s new lover, the audience becomes more unhinged, as well. This is utterly gripping television and certainly not one to be missed.

