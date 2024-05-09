‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Author Routinely Killed Yet Another Important Character

The best advice I could give to anybody who’s reading Jujutsu Kaisen is to treat characters like you would the ones from Game of Thrones. Don’t get attached to anybody or have high hopes, because Gege Akutami thrives off our tears.

That said, I fail to stick to my own rules. I thought I wouldn’t be so fond of Choso, but it became difficult not to like him over time. Choso was born as a cursed spirit, but his love for his younger brothers humanized him. Even if he didn’t know that Yuji was his sibling during the Shibuya Incident, Choso immediately switched sides to help Yuji once he found out. Choso is stubborn and oftentimes a terrible teacher despite being talented at Blood Manipulation—but he’s undeniably a doting older brother we all wish we had.

But Choso was just killed off because his purpose of teaching Yuji had been fulfilled. Naturally, in Gege’s logic, Choso’s only fate now is to be written off in the story. I’m not the biggest Choso fan out there, but these deaths are getting out of hand. Dare I say, the increase in deaths is becoming hard to justify for the plot’s sake.

How does Choso die?

Even Choso’s manner of death was a hard pill to swallow. Sukuna activated “Furnace,” so you can imagine anybody in the vicinity is getting cooked. Unless they’re able to use domain expansion or reverse cursed technique, they’ve probably been burned to death. Choso dies because he was burned by Sukuna’s Furnace.

Arguably, Choso could’ve lived. Shoko already explained that cursed energy could be converted to blood. This restores a person’s injuries. As the best Blood Manipulation technique user so far, Choso could’ve easily healed himself. But ultimately, Choso must have lost to Sukuna’s flames. He most likely didn’t have time to withstand or restore himself amidst the heat and had completely vanished after Sukuna finished nuking the area.

Nevertheless, I’m starting to see a terrible pattern here. If they’re good guys, Gege Akutami would probably slice them up or burn them to ashes. How would I know? Choso’s the sixth person to fall under this pattern, and it’s making my hair fall out.

