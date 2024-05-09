Choso and Yuji fight in Jujutsu Kaisen
Category:
Anime

‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Author Routinely Killed Yet Another Important Character

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|
Published: May 9, 2024 01:15 pm

The best advice I could give to anybody who’s reading Jujutsu Kaisen is to treat characters like you would the ones from Game of Thrones. Don’t get attached to anybody or have high hopes, because Gege Akutami thrives off our tears.

Recommended Videos

That said, I fail to stick to my own rules. I thought I wouldn’t be so fond of Choso, but it became difficult not to like him over time. Choso was born as a cursed spirit, but his love for his younger brothers humanized him. Even if he didn’t know that Yuji was his sibling during the Shibuya Incident, Choso immediately switched sides to help Yuji once he found out. Choso is stubborn and oftentimes a terrible teacher despite being talented at Blood Manipulation—but he’s undeniably a doting older brother we all wish we had.

But Choso was just killed off because his purpose of teaching Yuji had been fulfilled. Naturally, in Gege’s logic, Choso’s only fate now is to be written off in the story. I’m not the biggest Choso fan out there, but these deaths are getting out of hand. Dare I say, the increase in deaths is becoming hard to justify for the plot’s sake.

How does Choso die?

Even Choso’s manner of death was a hard pill to swallow. Sukuna activated “Furnace,” so you can imagine anybody in the vicinity is getting cooked. Unless they’re able to use domain expansion or reverse cursed technique, they’ve probably been burned to death. Choso dies because he was burned by Sukuna’s Furnace.

Arguably, Choso could’ve lived. Shoko already explained that cursed energy could be converted to blood. This restores a person’s injuries. As the best Blood Manipulation technique user so far, Choso could’ve easily healed himself. But ultimately, Choso must have lost to Sukuna’s flames. He most likely didn’t have time to withstand or restore himself amidst the heat and had completely vanished after Sukuna finished nuking the area.

Nevertheless, I’m starting to see a terrible pattern here. If they’re good guys, Gege Akutami would probably slice them up or burn them to ashes. How would I know? Choso’s the sixth person to fall under this pattern, and it’s making my hair fall out.

(featured image: MAPPA)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Times Are Getting Desperate for Deku in Chapter 422 of ‘My Hero Academia’
Deku reaching out with All For One behind him
Category: Anime
Anime
Times Are Getting Desperate for Deku in Chapter 422 of ‘My Hero Academia’
Jeanne Mariz Fetalco Jeanne Mariz Fetalco May 9, 2024
Read Article ‘Kaiju No. 8’ Episode 5 Is Starting To Introduce the New Villain Kaiju No. 9
Kafka using his kaiju powers in episode 4
Category: Anime
Anime
‘Kaiju No. 8’ Episode 5 Is Starting To Introduce the New Villain Kaiju No. 9
Jeanne Mariz Fetalco Jeanne Mariz Fetalco May 8, 2024
Read Article We’re Expecting ‘Wind Breaker’ Episode 6 to Have More Brutal Takedowns
Suo fighting his opponent from Shishitoren in Wind Breaker
Category: Anime
Anime
We’re Expecting ‘Wind Breaker’ Episode 6 to Have More Brutal Takedowns
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 8, 2024
Read Article Is ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Season 3 Coming to Netflix?
Yuta Okkotsu exorcizing a curse from Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
Category: Anime
Anime
Is ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Season 3 Coming to Netflix?
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 7, 2024
Read Article Can’t Find the Right ‘Wind Breaker’ Manga? Here’s Where You Can Read It
Hayato and Sakura from Wind Breaker anime by Satoru Nii
Category: Anime
Anime
Can’t Find the Right ‘Wind Breaker’ Manga? Here’s Where You Can Read It
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 7, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Times Are Getting Desperate for Deku in Chapter 422 of ‘My Hero Academia’
Deku reaching out with All For One behind him
Category: Anime
Anime
Times Are Getting Desperate for Deku in Chapter 422 of ‘My Hero Academia’
Jeanne Mariz Fetalco Jeanne Mariz Fetalco May 9, 2024
Read Article ‘Kaiju No. 8’ Episode 5 Is Starting To Introduce the New Villain Kaiju No. 9
Kafka using his kaiju powers in episode 4
Category: Anime
Anime
‘Kaiju No. 8’ Episode 5 Is Starting To Introduce the New Villain Kaiju No. 9
Jeanne Mariz Fetalco Jeanne Mariz Fetalco May 8, 2024
Read Article We’re Expecting ‘Wind Breaker’ Episode 6 to Have More Brutal Takedowns
Suo fighting his opponent from Shishitoren in Wind Breaker
Category: Anime
Anime
We’re Expecting ‘Wind Breaker’ Episode 6 to Have More Brutal Takedowns
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 8, 2024
Read Article Is ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Season 3 Coming to Netflix?
Yuta Okkotsu exorcizing a curse from Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
Category: Anime
Anime
Is ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Season 3 Coming to Netflix?
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 7, 2024
Read Article Can’t Find the Right ‘Wind Breaker’ Manga? Here’s Where You Can Read It
Hayato and Sakura from Wind Breaker anime by Satoru Nii
Category: Anime
Anime
Can’t Find the Right ‘Wind Breaker’ Manga? Here’s Where You Can Read It
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 7, 2024
Author
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.