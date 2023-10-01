It’s been a tough week for fans of Jujutsu Kaisen. Many folks are still reeling from the shock of this loss, but what really happened in Chapter 236? How did Sukuna win the fight when, during Chapter 235, he seemed to be the one losing the fight? The answer is simpler than most think, and it’s time to face the brutal reality: it’s definitely Gojover. Although, there are many copium-laced fan theories that point to his possible revival.

SATORU GOJO IS ALIVE -> MY THEORY AND A BREAKDOWN ?‼️ pic.twitter.com/yaMifCiniq — Fakewa・my pretty princesses ? (@Fakewa_) September 25, 2023

Gege Akutami hates Gojo Satoru, but getting eviscerated in half by Sukuna wasn’t on anybody’s 2023 predictions. As if adding insult to injury, Gojo Satoru was technically killed by Megumi while they were possessed by Sukuna. Fans caught onto a parallel in Chapter 117. Satoru explained to Megumi that the reason behind the bad blood between the Gojo Clan and Zen’in Clan started when a Limitless Cursed Technique User with the Six-Eyes (from the Gojo Clan) and a Ten Shadows Technique User (from the Zen’in Clan) fought and killed each other.

(Chapter 117 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’. image: Weekly Shonen Jump)

This was mentioned in a much earlier chapter before Megumi’s body was possessed by Ryomen Sukuna. Sukuna, throughout the anime and manga, has always hinted at wanting Megumi for his Ten Shadows Technique. After killing Megumi’s shikigami to get stronger and gaining full control over Megumi by breaking him mentally, Sukuna proceeded with his plan. In order to kill “the strongest” of this generation, Sukuna had to get past Satoru’s cursed technique. Even if Gojo Satoru killed Mahoraga in Chapter 235, Sukuna used this to adapt the shikigami to negate Satoru’s cursed energy and Infinity cursed technique instead. Sukuna’s newly acquired technique made him peer into existence itself. Therefore, so long as Gojo Satoru existed within that space, he would inevitably be cut by this cursed technique.

Regardless of plot necessity, Gojo Satoru’s death undoubtedly cast a cloud of grief over the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom. There is solace to be found in the thought that he died being acknowledged as a worthy opponent to the strongest in history. And now, he is in the afterlife with his long-departed friends and loved ones.

(featured image: MAPPA)

