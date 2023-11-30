‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Is Trying To Break Us With These Character Deaths

Another day, another Jujutsu Kaisen character death that breaks our hearts. I haven’t been this emotionally devastated by a television series since The Handmaid’s Tale, and creator Gege Akutami shows no signs of slowing down.

**Warning! This article may contain spoilers**

Fans are still reeling from the fallout of the Shibuya Incident arc, which saw many sorcerers die when Mahito and Kenjaku/Psuedo-Geto allied with cursed spirits and curse users in an all-out attack to capture and seal Satoru Gojo. The attack saw lots of civilian deaths along with the deaths of beloved characters like Nanami Kento. But what became of Nobara Kugisaki?

In Chapter 125 of the manga, Nobara Kugisaki dies fighting a Mahito double in Shibuya. But does she suffer the same fate in the anime? Unfortunately, it seems so. In episode 43 (season 2, episode 19) titled “Right and Wrong, Part 2,” Nobara goes after one of Mahito’s separated bodies. Nobara is a natural match against Mahito, thanks to her Resonance technique. She manages to injure Mahito, and pursues him as he flees. Tragically, Mahito swaps places with his double and grazes her face with Idle Transfiguration. As a result of the powerful curse, her face and head partially explode.

Nobara then flashes back to her childhood in the countryside with Yuji, Gojo, and Megumi. She manages to make it back to Yuji, telling him “it isn’t so bad,” before collapsing. While she is attended to by healing sorcerers Todo Aoi and Arata Nitta, it seems that this is the end of the road for poor Nobara. Of course, characters can always be resurrected, but in this case, it seems like Nobara Kugisaki is truly dead.

How are you coping, Jujutsu Kaisen fans?

(featured image: MAPPA)

