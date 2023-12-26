‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Season 2 Episode 23 Release Date Confirmed

Episode 22 of Jujutsu Kaisen had fans mercilessly talk about Kyoto Jujutsu High students on Twitter. Even after launching a series of attacks against Kenjaku (Pseudo-Geto) and Uraume, the Kyoto Jujutsu High students failed to do any significant damage against the two villains, leaving us all waiting for episode 23.

Worse, Miwa Kasumi bet all her hopes on taking down Kenjaku with just one swing of her katana. She made a binding vow to land the strongest hit on Kenjaku in exchange for her ability to ever swing a katana again. Although noble, this attempt clearly failed. Kenjaku easily gripped her sword’s blade and unleashed Uzumaki on Miwa.

But there are also lots of great scenes in episode 22, such as Kusakabe’s amazing save of Miwa, who almost got consumed by Uzumaki. There’s also Choso’s fight sequence against Uraume and Kenjaku, which became the talk of most fans. After discovering that Yuji Itadori is his brother by blood, Choso decided to attack Kenjaku to avenge his fallen brothers and to protect Yuji.

Choso telling yuji “why don’t you try calling me oniichan? Just once!” ? HE’S SO PRECIOUS pic.twitter.com/TTzLVTZ8m3 — n ☃️ (@trigetou) December 21, 2023

The last episode also featured Uraume’s lethal and frosty cursed technique, which got most of the sorcerers stuck in place (literally). For those who think that Uraume is just Sukuna’s extremely skilled chef, then this episode probably changed a lot of minds. If Yuki Tsukumo hadn’t made her grand entrance in time, most of them would’ve been in greater danger.

While we’d love to see more of Jujutsu Kaisen, season 2 is nearing its end at episode 23 (Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 46). The last episode will air on December 28, 2023, at 9:00AM PT, 10:00AM MT, 11:00AM CT, and 12:00AM ET for North American viewers. Japanese viewers will be able to watch the last episode of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 on December 28, 2023 at 12:00 JST. This season has been brutal and bloody, but fans are eagerly hanging on to see how the Shibuya Incident Arc will end.

(featured image: MAPPA)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]