‘Jujutsu Kaisen’s Domain Expansions Reach the Outer Limits of Our Minds!

The power system of Jujutsu Kaisen is interesting, but what makes it stand out among other dark fantasy and shonen anime is its signature Domain Expansion technique. It’s not just about manipulating elements; it’s way more complicated than that. Manga fans might have their brains turned to mush just by watching Ryomen Sukuna or Gojo Satoru explain what domain expansion is all about. For many watchers and readers of Jujutsu Kaisen, domain expansion just sounds like a fancy technique that sorcerers pull off as a last resort.

That’s not entirely wrong either. As Nanami Kento himself explained in Episode 13 of Jujutsu Kaisen, Season 1, Domain Expansion is “the pinnacle of cursed techniques.” Watching Gojo Satoru use Domain Expansion in the first season of the anime explains why it’s such a cool technique to have.

Satoru’s use of Domain Expansion looked simple and easy, as it always does with the strongest characters in a shonen anime. Why are other cursed technique users such as Megumi almost always on the verge of death when they use this technique? And why are some Grade 1 Sorcerers, like Nanami Kento himself, unable to construct their own domains?

Domain Expansion is an “enclosed space constructed using cursed energy.” Additionally, a “complete” domain has a barrier enclosed by the owner’s cursed technique. Within that space, the owner of the domain has their own strengths severely enhanced. That’s why even Mahito didn’t try to challenge Ryomen Sukuna upon entering Malevolent Shrine, or why Gojo Satoru moved faster than he already did to behead Jogo. The space essentially turns anybody who owns the domain into a god for a limited time. It’s also a physically taxing technique that takes a lot of mastery. Megumi unleashed his domain during a desperate battle in season 1, but it was notably incomplete. Despite that, he was able to sustain it long enough to defeat the curse he was up against.

Aside from making cursed technique users extremely powerful, Domain Expansion is a peek into the mind of its creator. Everybody is born with an Innate Domain, but it takes a huge amount of cursed energy to create and sustain Domain Expansion.

