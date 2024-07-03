We’ve had a good fill of sports anime throughout the years, and if you’re a Y2K kid, chances are good that the Rising Impact manga was your introduction to the genre.

Nakaba Suzuki is best known for his hit manga, Seven Deadly Sins. But he also authored this spirited manga about golf, which was adapted into a Netflix anime in June of 2024.

Whether you’ve hit a hole in one or never picked up a golf club, doesn’t matter. You might not see a shining road when you hit golf balls with family during the summer, but you probably learned the basics of golf while watching this anime.

Gawain’s journey to become the best golfer is endearing, and you can’t help but root for him. After a successful first season, Netflix revealed that Rising Impact is coming back for a second season.

The second season of Rising Impact will start on August 6, 2024.

What’s next for Gawain?

Aside from Gawain’s exceptional talent, not much is known about him yet. We may discover more about his parents and the source of his prodigious golfing skills in the next season. New characters will be entering the second season as Gawain’s friends and foes, but several faces are coming back for sure.

Character Japanese Voice ACtor English Voice Actor Gawain Nanaumi Misaki Kuno Debi Derryberry Kai Todoin Katsuyuki Konishi Kyle McCarley Kiria Nishino Yō Taichi Abby Trott Kurumi Nishino Atsumi Tanezaki Colleen O’Shaughnessey Lancelot Norman Yumiri Hanamori Kieran Regan Liebel Ringvald Yuto Uemura Chris Hackney Platalissa Bonaire Yumi Uchiyama Erin Yvette Riser Hopkins Shunsuke Takeuchi Nicolas Roye Yumiko Koizumi Kaede Hondo Julie Nathanson Wanglian Li Eiji Takemoto Michael Yurchak

