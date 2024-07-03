Kafka saluting to Mina after becoming a full time member of the Kaiju Defense Force
Kafka and Mina Are About to Slay the Biggest Threat in ‘Kaiju No. 8’ Chapter 110

Jul 3, 2024

Kafka and Mina’s journey in Kaiju No. 8 has been vastly different. One struggled to get into the Kaiju Defense Force, while the other flawlessly excelled at killing Kaijus at a young age.

Kafka’s fulfilling his promise

For all Kafka failed to achieve, even Mina had unrealistic dreams. She thought she could be a captain who could save everyone. But countless chapters would suggest that even the all-powerful Captain Mina Ashiro couldn’t keep everyone safe from the threat of Kaijus.

At least Kafka kept his end of the promise—that he would catch up to Mina. He was years late, and he almost gave up, but he did it anyway.

The reality is that both Kafka and Mina were just children who had big dreams. It’s a feat for both of them to become powerful enough to defeat strong Kaijus, but their dreams didn’t come true in the exact way they wanted them to. Coming to terms with these things is just part of growing up. After all, Kaiju No. 9 awaits Kafka and Mina, and he’s about to get kicked to the curb.

