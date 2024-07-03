Get Your Dose of Dark Humor With the Upcoming Anime ‘The Elusive Samurai’

Yusei Matsui (Assassination Classroom) takes us to Japan in 1333 with his upcoming anime adaptation, The Elusive Samurai. Following the Siege of Kamakura, the Hojo Clan was left in shambles. Luckily for them, their heir, Hojo Tokiyuki, is extremely difficult to kill.

Recommended Videos

Hence the title of the manga and anime, The Elusive Samurai. Tokiyuki has the uncanny ability to squirm away from the jaws of death. It’s an extremely lucky skill to have, and one that he might be able to use to reclaim his rightful throne. CloverWorks is revealed to be responsible for adapting this manga to an animated series.

We won’t have to wait long until The Elusive Samurai is released. You can watch the first season of the anime on July 6, 2024, at Crunchyroll.

An historical fiction anime of comedic proportions

We’ve seen Matsui’s ability to blend dark themes with humor. Assassination Classroom, which had two seasons, is a staple comedy series for most fans, regardless of its painful ending. We can expect this upcoming anime to have that touch of comedy we’re familiar with.

Tokiyuki himself is a silly main character. Initially, he was very good at evading his responsibilities, up until his family was killed. Now, his only duty is to survive, which isn’t difficult for a guy who’s extremely skilled at running away. But for all the brutal talk of death in the manga, Tokiyuki takes things in stride and comes out like a great shonen hero.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy