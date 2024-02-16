All ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Season 2 Characters Ranked Worst to Best

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 had many well-written characters, for better and worse. Some of them gained notoriety through their depraved actions, and there are also characters who the fandom will remember for their bravery and noble sacrifices in the Shibuya Incident Arc.

It’s a shame that some of the best characters in Jujutsu Kaisen won’t reach the third season, while many of the worst characters came out stronger than ever. But strength isn’t all that matters, at least not in the eyes of many Jujutsu Kaisen fans.

From the series’ most morally reprehensible characters to its most valiant characters, here are all the main characters of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, ranked from worst to best.

16. Ryomen Sukuna

(MAPPA)

Ryomen Sukuna might be a fan favorite, but even hardcore Sukuna stans accept him for what he is: a hedonistic monster whose one goal is to get stronger. Morals be damned, Sukuna will mercilessly kill characters in gruesome ways, even if they’re significantly weaker than him.

Sukuna’s not evil for the sake of being evil. Rather, his pursuit of power and his passion for sorcery are what make him cross all the lines. Not caring about anybody is working out for him spectacularly well, given the current events of the manga.

15. Kenjaku

(MAPPA)

Every Jujutsu Kaisen fan who reads the manga knows just how creepy Kenjaku is. Kenjaku’s interest in sorcery and his desire to see it evolve are what drove him to commit various crimes against humanity. Fans might laugh at the fact that he’s both Choso and Yuji’s parent, but it goes without saying that he stole somebody else’s bodies to have them.

Swapping his brain into other bodies is just one of his many unspeakable crimes, but the largest one yet is the Culling Game.

14. Mahito

(MAPPA)

Mahito is among the fandom’s favorite villains. He’s pure evil, and there’s no rhyme or reason behind his crimes. Mahito was born from humanity’s hatred, and it’s fitting that he’s portrayed as taking pleasure in killing his victims.

He’s not among the worst just because he’s injured and killed several beloved characters in Jujutsu Kaisen, although those brutal acts alone made the entire fandom despise him and rejoice over his satisfying demise. He doesn’t care about anybody but himself, as seen in his last moments when he begged Kenjaku to save him.

13. Geto Suguru

(MAPPA)

He’s a racist cult leader, end of discussion. Geto Suguru believed that jujutsu sorcerers were superior humans compared to non-sorcerers. Those who’ve watched Jujutsu Kaisen 0 are sympathetic to how Suguru eventually spiraled down a dark path, especially with how corrupt Jujutsu society turned out to be.

But there’s no denying that Suguru’s actions were extreme. Instead of protecting people who were vulnerable to curses, he came to the conclusion that non-sorcerers were the problem and should be eliminated instead. It didn’t matter if they were young or old. If they weren’t sorcerers, Suguru viewed them as useless “monkeys” that he would gladly kill.

12. Mei Mei

(MAPPA)

Mei Mei gained massive hate from Jujutsu Kaisen fans in the second season. She represents the corruption of Jujutsu society perfectly, and this, of course, makes her one of the worst characters in the series. Instead of helping out in the Shibuya Incident Arc, she fled all the way to Kuala Lumpur with her brother, Ui Ui.

While some characters could only dream of Malaysia, Mei Mei didn’t really care about what would happen to Japan. Mei Mei’s greed knows no bounds, and that has been consistently shown since the first season. But Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 showed that she went as far as grooming her own little brother so that she could manipulate his cursed technique for her own benefit.

11. Mechamaru

(MAPPA)

Betraying Jujutsu sorcerers by giving the enemy vital information about the Jujutsu world is terrible. Kokichi Muta wasn’t born with a normal body, and his heavenly restriction gave him an immense amount of cursed energy. His case is a sympathetic one because nobody asks to be born with incurable conditions.

But his act of exchanging information with the enemy and entering into a binding vow with Mahito for a normal body isn’t right, either. It’s not like he didn’t want other sorcerers to get hurt; Muta only wanted his friends from Kyoto Jujutsu High to be spared.

10. Jogo

(MAPPA)

Jogo is best described as the best among the worst characters in Jujutsu Kaisen. He obviously has no remorse over killing humans, and he casually torched two Grade 1 sorcerers and Maki Zenin, who all just got out of Dagon’s domain. But he’s not necessarily just an evil character.

He’s not entirely selfish, and Jogo was shown to have compassion and sadness over the loss of his friends. During his last moments against Sukuna, Jogo hoped to be reincarnated with Hanami, Dagon, and his other friends.

9. Tsukumo Yuki

(MAPPA)

Leave it to one of the strongest sorcerers to save everybody at the last moment. Without Tsukumo Yuki, Uraume and Kenjaku could’ve killed many Kyoto High School students and the other sorcerers on the field who were frozen.

Yuki isn’t affiliated with Tokyo Jujutsu High and likes ridding the world of curses in her own way. She’s a strong woman on a grand mission, and she was only dragged into Shibuya when the situation got extremely dire. We’ll see more of her in Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, but her last-minute appearance saved many important characters in the series.

8. Kugisaki Nobara

(MAPPA)

Kugisaki Nobara clutched a lot of enemies in the Shibuya Incident Arc. It’s a shame that Gege Akutami, the manga’s author, wasn’t able to show more of her in action. But during the times that Nobara fought, she was able to save other friends or weaken enemies before stronger sorcerers came.

In fact, Nobara was crucial in Yuji and Mahito’s fight. Although the latter mocked her, Mahito soon realized that her cursed technique was lethal to him and made it his goal to put her down.

7. Megumi Fushiguro

(MAPPA)

Megumi has grown in the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen, and he was responsible for helping other sorcerers all around the Shibuya Incident. He was able to lend a hand to three sorcerers in Dagon’s domain and was crucial in getting them out.

Although Megumi is still prone to unleashing his ultimate technique when he gets desperate, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 showed him to have improved in combat situations. Fighting Toji wouldn’t be easy for anybody, but Megumi proved able to withstand his own father’s strength.

6. Toji Fushiguro

(MAPPA)

Toji Fushiguro isn’t winning the best dad award, but it was no secret to fans that he cared deeply for his son. Before he died, Toji entrusted Megumi to Gojo Satoru. After his revival through Granny Ogami’s ritual, Toji lost all his memories and went on a rampage against the strongest enemies in the vicinity.

He inadvertently saved his son and other sorcerers from Dagon, but he also ended up attacking Megumi, whom he sensed was the strongest sorcerer in the room at the time. Upon remembering who Megumi was to him, Toji chose to die to save his son from himself.

5. Choso

(MAPPA)

How many brothers does Itadori Yuji have? After discovering that Yuji is one of his brothers, Choso lamented the fact that he almost killed Yuji. He later accepted this fact and decided to side with the sorcerers and Yuji himself.

Choso, unlike some of the other villains, wasn’t prone to killing wantonly. He did it to avenge his brothers, and upon finding Yuji, Choso decided to protect him instinctually. It’s endearing and goes to show that Choso has grown from a Death Painting to somebody humane.

4. Todo Aoi

(MAPPA)

Todo Aoi isn’t just a meme. It’s a universally known fact to Jujutsu Kaisen fans that Todo’s real cursed technique is being delusional, but everybody equally loves how he’s able to defeat powerful enemies while imagining himself to be in a music video.

Jokes aside, Todo saved Yuji and encouraged him to keep fighting. Yuji had just seen his mentor and his friend die because of Mahito, and if Todo hadn’t arrived, Yuji might not have had the strength and morale to match up against Mahito.

3. Yuji Itadori

(MAPPA)

After the end of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, everybody just wanted to give Yuji Itadori a hug. He grew quite a lot during the Shibuya Incident, but at the cost of too many friends and mentors lost during the fight.

Yuji has been strong, but he got stronger by learning how to activate Black Flash at will. He also became a resilient fighter who’s determined to kill curses after his brush with Mahito.

2. Nanami Kento

(MAPPA)

Nanami Kento nobly sacrificed himself for the sake of his students. He was walking around Shibuya with irreparable burns in search of Megumi, who had been separated from him after Toji’s attack.

Compared to selfish characters who fled the country when they were needed the most, Kento decided to give his all to help the sorcerers in Shibuya. It’s unfair, but his character proves that being good pays very little in Jujutsu Kaisen. Kento cared so much about everyone and put himself last, and this ultimately got him killed.

1. Gojo Satoru

(MAPPA)

The Shibuya Incident Arc was terrible, but it would’ve been worse without Gojo Satoru. He was sealed early on and even became the jujutsu higher-ups’ fall guy, but he was able to kill many curses at a pace that nobody else could without harming civilians. It truly is a pain to be “the strongest” sorcerer.

Even if he wasn’t able to kill Kenjaku or Sukuna, Satoru’s sacrifices didn’t go unnoticed. He was fighting a lot of battles alone, and Satoru continued to fight until he couldn’t.

(featured image: MAPPA)

