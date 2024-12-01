11 best British detective series on Prime, ranked

Without a BritBox subscription, it might seem like a daunting task to find the best British detective series to watch in the U.S. Thankfully, though, streamers like Amazon’s Prime have a decent collection of these modern and classic British TV hits to get you through these chilly winter days, whether you’re on the lookout for something more adventurous, something cozier, something a bit more philosophical, or something downright chilling.

Here are the 11 best British detective series currently available on Prime Video, ranked from great to sublime. (Ranking these has been extremely hard, so honestly, don’t pay too much attention to these placements. I’ll probably want to change my order from one day to the next. Watch them all!)

11. Whitechapel (2009-2013)

(BBC)

Anyone fascinated by London’s dark history should watch Whitechapel. Set in the neighborhood where the infamous serial killer Jack the Ripper used to roam, Whitechapel season 1 follows a present-day murder investigation as a vicious, copycat killer roams the streets in search of blood. Season 2 of Whitechapel, on the other hand, explores the brutally violent history of 1960s London gangsters the Kray twins. Each new season digs into a bit of British criminal lore. It’s an enticing combination of history and mystery. If that’s your thing, all four seasons of Whitechapel are now available to watch for free with a Prime subscription.

10. The Devil’s Hour (2022-present)

(Prime Video)

The Devil’s Hour is an undeniably gripping Prime original, starring Peter Capaldi as the mysterious criminal Gideon Shephard and Jessica Raines as social worker and detective Lucy Chambers (no, she doesn’t have two jobs. There are two versions of her). Lucy’s life isn’t as easy as it seems on the surface—every night, she’s plagued by terrifying visions at exactly 3:33 AM (otherwise known as the titular Devil’s Hour). As her life becomes increasingly haunted by the echoes of another past, she gets pulled into an investigation into a brutal slew of murders. The Devil’s Hour is a haunting psychological detective thriller that is bound to keep you up at night. Seasons 1 and 2 are available now, and it’s been renewed for season 3, too.

9. Midsomer Murders (1997-present)

(Acorn TV/ITV)

Ah, Midsomer Murders. It truly is the ultimate cozy British detective show. Midsomer includes rolling countryside hills, quaint villages filled with peculiar characters, and so many amazingly bonkers murders it’s a wonder anyone still lives in the fictional Midsomer County at all. This is a true British classic. It’s produced 24 seasons so far and we’re all hoping that a 25th season will soon be on the way. Midsomer Murders is available to watch for free with ads on Freevee.

8. Grantchester (2014-present)

(PBS Masterpiece/ITV)

The first British detective period piece on this list, Grantchester is a gorgeous, picturesque yet undeniably emotional series. Following the lives of Cambridgeshire Detective Inspector Geordie Keating (Robson Green) and his best friends, the Vicars of Grantchester—Grantchester season 9 has just introduced the third iteration, Alphy Kotteram (Rishi Nair)—Grantchester centers not only the murder mysteries but the relationships between Geordie, his family, and his friends beautifully as they all struggle with faith, love, prejudice, sexism, and various forms of heartbreak. Grantchester is now included with Prime (though it may only be for a limited time). Season 10 is on the way.

7. Unforgotten (2015-present)

(ITV)

Unforgotten season 6 is on the way and we’re all better off for it. Unforgotten provides an intricate, complex look at old cold cases as investigative partners DCI Cassie Stuart and DS “Sunny” Khan—Walker was replaced by Sinead Keenan as DCI Jessie James in season 5—take on the emotional task of finding justice for murder victims who’ve long since been forgotten. Though the first few episodes of a new season can be hard to follow, as each thread feels painfully disconnected from the others, how it all comes together is always clever and cathartic. Unforgotten is available with a Prime subscription.

6. Vera (2011-2025)

(ITV)

Brenda Blethyn’s Vera has been a staple of ITV’s detective roster for years. Unfortunately, Vera’s upcoming fourteenth season will be the show’s last. There’s something about the desolate, lonely Northumberland landscapes that makes Vera’s murder cases all the more intriguing and heartbreaking, but DCI Vera alone makes the show worth watching. She’s headstrong, prideful, independent, stubborn, empathetic, and bloody good at her job. This character will certainly be missed. Vera is currently free with Prime, though this may only be for a limited time.

5. The Fall (2013-2016)

(BBC)

Listen, if you’re in the mood to be seriously creeped out, then The Fall is the show for you. Jamie Dornan plays an incredibly violent serial killer in Belfast who leads a double life as a charming, sweet father. Gillian Anderson’s DSU Stella Gibson gets sucked further into his dark vortex the closer she gets to unveiling the truth. It’s the ultimate game of cat and mouse. Don’t miss out. The Fall is now available for free with Prime.

4. Shetland (2013-present)

(BBC)

Shetland has been one of the BBC’s best detective dramas since it started in 2013 with Douglas Henshall’s DI Jimmy Perez leading the way. Years later, after Henshall made his emotional exit after seven seasons, Shetland is just as compelling as ever with Ashley Jensen’s DCI Ruth Calder returning to her roots as a Shetland native. The stories, which play out over the entire season, are always poignant and emotional, the characters are never truly safe (poor DS McIntosh, the things she’s been through) and the landscape is serene and eerily quiet. Shetland is a treat for your eyes and brain and is now available on Prime with a BritBox subscription. Season 9 is just around the corner!

3. Luther (2010-2019)

(BBC)

We’ll never get over Luther, will we? No, and honestly, why would we want to? Idris Elba’s turn as DCI John Luther is so compelling, you’ll never get the character out of your head. He’s determined, stubborn, headstrong, reckless, smart, and did I mention reckless? He gets the job done, but the cost is always high. Luther isn’t the only compelling character in this series, though. Ruth Wilson’s criminal mastermind Alice will certainly leave an impression. Luther is now available to watch with a Prime Video BritBox subscription.

2. Broadchurch (2013-2017)

(ITV)

If you somehow missed the wild success of Broadchurch the first time around, do yourself a favor and watch it now it’s available for free on Prime. David Tennant and Olivia Colman are a mesmerizing pair as they investigate the tragic, disturbing murder of a young boy discovered on the beach in the usually quiet seaside town of Broadchurch. Secrets, lies, gossip, and heartbreak threaten to unravel the essence of what once held this community together. Damn. I think I have to rewatch it now too.

1. Endeavour (2012-2023)

(ITV)

I’ll never stop singing Endeavour’s praises. It works on all levels—it’s a prequel that’s somehow even stronger than the original Inspector Morse and its sequel, Inspector Lewis, it’s a period drama that revels in its sets and costumes, Shaun Evans’ performance as Endeavour Morse is so compelling you’ll hardly dare tear your eyes off him, and his relationship with his boss, DI Fred Thursday (Roger Allam)—and Fred’s family, by extension—is one of the best detective relationships you’ll ever find on TV. It’s beautifully shot, and the stories are complex yet emotional. It’s everything. I still can’t believe season 9 was the last-ever season. It’s free to watch with Prime right now. What are you waiting for?

