Though the departure of Douglas Henshall’s DI Jimmy Perez initially made Shetland’s future feel uncertain, Ashley Jensen’s arrival as reluctant Shetland-native DCI Ruth Calder breathed new life into the series. Now, finally, Shetland season 9 is almost here, and there is plenty more rural darkness, hope, and despair to come.

Recommended Videos

Here’s everything we know about Shetland season 9.

When will Shetland season 9 be released?

The BBC has finally revealed a U.K. release date for Shetland season 9, and it’s much sooner than you think. Shetland’s ninth outing will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on November 6, 2024, roughly a year after season 8 first premiered on TV. It’s currently still unclear whether season 9 will drop on iPlayer in one go or if it will be released weekly, concurrently with the drama’s broadcasts on BBC One.

Unfortunately, a North American release date has yet to be confirmed. All previous seasons of the show are available to watch on BritBox (Shetland is considered a BritBox original). The U.S. may have to wait until 2025 to watch the new season, though hopefully, it will still premiere in 2024.

Which cast members will return for Shetland season 9?

(BBC)

Ashley Jensen and Alison O’Donnell will return as DCI Ruth Calder and DS Alison “Tosh” McIntosh, respectively. Also returning are Steven Robertson as DC Sandy Wilson, Lewis Howden as PCS Billy McBride, and Anne Kidd as Dr. Cora McLean.

As is Shetland’s tradition, season 9 will focus on an entirely new, complex case. New cast members for this season include Ian Hart (Mr Bates vs The Post Office) as Euan Rossi, Vincent Regan (One Piece) as Harris family patriarch John, and Robert Jack (The Lost King) in the role of Ian Bett. Other guest stars include Sarah MacGillivray as Annie Bett, Jacob Ferguson as Noah Bett, Ross Anderson as Patrick Harris, and Macleod Stephen as Fergus Harris.

What will Shetland season 9 be about?

The official synopsis for Shetland season 9 reads as follows:

“A double missing person’s case blurs the lines between the personal and the professional, as Calder and Tosh are drawn into a labyrinthine investigation. When Tosh’s friend, Annie Bett, goes missing, she suspects something is seriously wrong. Ruth Calder—now living in Shetland—has no time to recover from a life-threatening ordeal of her own, as together they set out in search of Annie and her young son, Noah. The missing persons investigation draws Tosh and Calder into a web of lies and when a bloodied person turns up at a remote garage, nothing can prepare the team for what lies ahead.”

The new season of Shetland will consist of six episodes in total.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy