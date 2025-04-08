Fox News’ Jesse Watters creepily comments on Elon Musk’s ex-girlfriends

Jesse Watters wingmanned tech billionaire Elon Musk on Fox News’ talk show, The Five. Musk’s ability to attract women was put into question by comedian Bill Burr.

Burr made a slew of jokes that hit on Musk’s awkwardness. In a sit-down interview with Jimmy Fallon, Burr mocked Musk’s sense of fashion and looks. “I am so sick of that guy trying to rewrite his origin story, like he was Matthew McConaughey pulling into the high school,” Burr said and slammed Musk for his dorkiness.

“It’s like, you were a f—ing nerd. Nobody bangs you, and now you have hair plugs,” Burr added. He went on to describe Musk as having a “laminated face.” That latter remark from Burr isn’t the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of Musk. But when considering the billionaire’s oftentimes silly expression, the “laminated face” comment becomes difficult to disregard.

Fox News host Jesse Watters — who couldn’t take a joke — defended Musk’s appeal on national television. “I went and did a deep dive on the girls they were getting. Musk’s girlfriend in college was very pretty. Very pretty,” Watters said. He further emphasized that this girlfriend Musk had in college was “thin” and “had a nice face.” The Fox News television personality added, “And then he had another girlfriend, and they ended up getting married and having, like, four children. So he had never had a problem with getting girls.”

Needless to say, Musk’s exes are indeed conventionally attractive women. Does that mean that Elon Musk beat the nerd allegations? Probably not, but supposedly faking gaming credentials definitely eliminates his affiliation with the nerd community in an utterly humiliating way. If Musk’s gaming abilities are proven to be falsified, Burr would be wrong in lumping the tech CEO with the rest of us.

Why did Jesse Watters mention Elon Musk’s college girlfriend in particular?

Jokes aside, Watters’ comments come off as strange. Even Musk’s latest rumored baby mama is attractive. The bottom line is that Watters doesn’t need to go as far back as college to point to a good-looking Elon Musk ex.

Instead, there’s a better slew of issues Watters can defend Musk from: reportedly cutting off child support in retaliation against his ex, barring another ex from seeing their child, and proclaiming his daughter “dead” just because he doesn’t agree with her gender identity are just among his personal slights that went public. Those problems don’t even include Musk’s outright incursion against democracy through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Burr was just joking about Musk, but these other affairs are too dark for comedy. The best Watters can do is laugh along.

