Will ‘Midsomer Murders’ return for a landmark 25th season?

Midsomer Murders is one of the U.K.’s most beloved cozy murder mystery series. Who doesn’t love returning to the idyllic fictional county of Midsomer, where murder lurks around every corner? It’s the perfect countryside escape.

At the end of last year, Midsomer Murders season 24 premiered on Acorn TV. Four new feature-length episodes were released in the U.S. for our viewing pleasure, involving a broken family estate, a murdered pet detective, a dead author, a wealthy Texas oil baron, and more. Now the question is whether or not Midsomer Murders will return for season 25, even though season 23 has only recently been released on ITVX in the U.K.

In August 2024, TheCinemaholic reported that Midsomer Murders has been renewed and will return for a landmark 25th season, with filming reportedly having commenced earlier this spring in the U.K. Though no other major outlets have written about this news at the time of writing, it’s possible ITV is waiting to confirm when season 24 will air in the U.K. before Acorn and ITV officially announce season 25’s renewal to the mainstream press.

Additionally, the official Midsomer Murders Facebook page addressed rumors that the show had been canceled on April 20, stating: “There are some rumours in the press started by an online gambling site that Midsomer may be axed—we can assure you that this is not the case! More info on that to follow and gamble responsibly please!” This would indicate that Midsomer Murders is set to return for another season, though how many episodes there will be is hard to say, as the budget and the number of episodes fluctuate per season.

Given Midsomer Murders went all out when it celebrated its 100th episode—DCI John Barnaby (Neil Dudgeon) and his partner at the time, DS Charlie Nelson (Gwilym Lee), traveled all the way to Copenhagen to solve a mystery that occurred on their turf in Midsomer—there’s no telling how the show will celebrate 25 whole seasons. I’m sure, though, that it will be a doozy. Hopefully, more information will be revealed soon!

