Who doesn’t enjoy a good cozy murder mystery while wrapped in a blanket, holding a steaming mug of tea? Who doesn’t find it interesting to explore a murderer’s harrowing yet oft-tragic motivations with a feature-length detective show, and whose curiosity isn’t piqued by the faster-paced crime dramas that dominate television? Here at The Mary Sue, we’ve already covered all those sub-genres. But there’s one we have yet to explore, and that is the wonderful world of historical detective and crime dramas. Gorgeous outfits, sets, and period intrigue are abundant—you just need to know what to look for.

Never fear! We’ve curated 10 of the best period detective dramas to completely immerse yourself in. The game, as Sherlock Holmes would say, is afoot.

Sherlock Holmes (1984-1994)

(ITV)

We can’t make a list of period crime dramas and not include the greatest and most famous fictional detective of all time—Sherlock Holmes. Based on the 62 Holmes stories penned by Arthur Conan Doyle, The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and its follow-up series The Return of Sherlock Holmes, The Case-Book of Sherlock Holmes, and The Memoirs of Sherlock Holmes produced a total of 41 episodes to sink your teeth into. Jeremy Brett portrays Sherlock Holmes with David Burke playing Dr. John Watson (replaced by Edward Hardwicke from The Return of Sherlock Holmes onwards) in this truly classic and faithful adaptation, which takes place in the late Victorian era.

Foyle’s War (2002-2015)

(ITV)

Foyle’s War follows Detective Chief Superintendent Christopher Foyle (Michael Kitchen) and his assistant Samantha Stewart (Honeysuckle Weeks) as they investigate numerous murders and crimes in Hastings on the Southern coast of England during the harrowing events of World War II. DCS Foyle is forced to contend not only with local crimes but war-related espionage, black market dealings, and sabotage—all while the conflict on the other side of the channel looms overhead. Later series follow Foyle in the aftermath of the war as a retired detective turned MI5 agent. Foyle’s War‘s stories are beautifully and sincerely told, making full use of the era in which it’s set.

The Bletchley Circle (2012-2014)

(ITV)

The Bletchley Circle follows four former British World War II codebreakers in 1952. Though these four women have been forced to become housewives again, they’re unable to stop seeing patterns everywhere they go. In the end, they come together to solve the brutal murders of several young women in London and uncover the identity of a serial killer before they can strike again. If you enjoyed The Bletchley Circle‘s two original seasons—and I suspect you will—there’s a spinoff waiting for you, too. The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco sees two familiar British codebreakers team up with two American cryptographers to solve a series of grisly murders in San Francisco.

Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries (2012-2015)

(Australian Broadcasting Corporation)

Perhaps the most light-hearted show on this list, Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries—based on the novels by Kerry Greenwood—is perfect if you’re ever in the mood for a touch of glamour and a dash of murder. Phryne Fisher (Essie Davis) lives in 1920s Melbourne, Australia, and helps the police solve various murder cases with her quick wit, sharp eye, and non-stop elegance. If you enjoy a slow-burn romance, Australian accents, and fun, intriguing murder mysteries, this is the show for you. Though it ended after three seasons, they did also make a feature-length TV special titled Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears for you to enjoy, too.

Vienna Blood (2019-present)

(BBC)

Set in early 1900s Vienna, Vienna Blood follows the dark and twisty cases of Detective Oskar Rheinhardt (Juergen Maurer) and Dr. Max Liebermann (Matthew Beard). The mysteries here are made all the more interesting by Liebermann’s presence as a psychoanalyst, as he profiles the killers to help Rheinhardt identify them as soon as possible. These stories are often gruesome yet completely engrossing, yet Rheinhardt’s and Liebermann’s unlikely friendship lends a huge amount of depth to this show, and the gorgeous Viennese backdrop doesn’t hurt either. If you need more, Vienna Blood is based on the Liebermann novels by author Frank Tallis.

The Alienist (2018-2020)

(TNT)

The Alienist is certainly one of the darker offerings on the list, but one that’s not to be missed. Based on the 1994 novel by Caleb Carr, The Alienist follows the investigation into a series of troubling murders in which street children are the targets. Set in 1890s New York, The Alienist offers plenty of suspense, drama, and intrigue, as an ad hoc investigative team comprised of a criminal psychiatrist (Daniel Bruhl), a newspaper illustrator (Luke Evans), and a secretary (Dakota Fanning) are tasked with catching the killer in secret. Using the still-emerging disciplines of forensic investigation techniques and psychology, they leave no stone unturned. If you enjoyed Vienna Blood, then this should be your next watch.

Ripper Street (2012-2016)

(BBC)

Beginning a mere few months after Jack the Ripper’s reign of terror was believed to have come to an end, Ripper Street follows the detectives of H-division—a genuine Metropolitan police division responsible for patrolling the streets of the London neighborhood of Whitechapel—as they deal with the aftermath of the Ripper murders and the police begin to suspect the world’s most infamous serial killer has returned. The tension is high, the stories are fast-paced, and before you ask, yes, that is indeed Matthew Macfadyen of Succession and Pride & Prejudice fame. You’re welcome.

Grantchester (2014-present)

(ITV)

Still stuck on Hot Priest from Fleabag? Well, with Grantchester, you sort of get two hot priests. Set in the idyllic parish of Grantchester in the heart of the Cambridgeshire countryside, Grantchester follows the investigative adventures of Detective Inspector Geordie Keating (Robson Green) and his best friend, the vicar Sidney Chambers (James Norton)—who was later replaced by Will Davenport (Tom Brittney). It’s a gorgeous series that not only prioritizes its murder investigations but the relationships between the characters as well.

Miss Scarlet and the Duke (2020-present)

(Alibi / PBS)

If you too are anxiously awaiting news of Enola Holmes 3, then Miss Scarlet and the Duke is certainly worth your time. Set in 19th century London, this show follows the exploits of one Eliza Scarlet (Kate Phillips) as she works tirelessly to set up her own private detective agency in London and be taken seriously in the profession. During her cases, Eliza often crosses paths with an old family friend—and slow-burn love interest—the esteemed and gruff Detective Wellington (Stuart Martin). They annoy each other to no end but also secretly never want to be too far apart from one another. Watching this show is a genuine delight.

Endeavour (2012-2023)

(ITV)

Okay, I’ll be honest. I may have saved the best for last. Set in Oxford between the 1960s and the 1970s, Endeavour follows the investigations of DI Fred Thursday (Roger Allam), and up-and-coming detective Endeavour Morse (Shaun Evans). Serving as a prequel to the ever-popular Morse series, Endeavour is one of the most beautifully shot, written, and performed shows on this list. The cases are tragic, the relationships honest and heartbreaking, and I am still having a hard time believing that this show has actually come to an end after nine seasons on ITV. Endeavour is truly a series to savor.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

