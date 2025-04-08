Solo Leveling season two was filled with unforgettable fights and its fair share of tragedies. With how quickly Jinwoo was able to rise through the ranks, thirteen episodes are simply not enough to tell his full story.

Solo Leveling season 2 abruptly ended after the thrilling fourth Jeju Island Raid. While many lives were lost, Jinwoo became a hero by defeating Beru, the cause of all the trouble. After having saved Korea’s heroes, Jinwoo went home—only to be blocked by an open gate. He entered, and it turned out to be a red gate—which, frankly, isn’t a challenge for a hunter of Jinwoo’s caliber.

Solo Leveling‘s anime shouldn’t just end with Jinwoo aura farming once more, right? Unfortunately, there have been no talks for season three of Solo Leveling. While the fate of the anime remains uncertain, the official manga of the series is already finished. Solo Leveling released its last chapter on December 29, 2021.

Where does Solo Leveling season 2 end in the manga?

Solo Leveling season two ended with chapter 110 of the manga. Just like in the anime, a B-rank gate appeared in the middle of the road as Jinwoo was driving home. The chapter was faithfully adapted in the thirteenth episode of season two, so fans can just skip ahead to chapter 111.

What arcs could be in Solo Leveling season 3?

The Recruitment Arc and the Ahjin Guild Arc are likely to be animated for season three since they come after the Jeju Island Arc. In these two arcs, more hunters from all over the world will be introduced. Liu Zhigang from China already made his (epic) introduction in the last episode of the anime. Regardless, he’s just among the many intriguing hunters that viewers can expect to see in the coming season.

Aside from introducing new hunters, Jinwoo and Jinho are probably going to kick season three off by starting their guild. Jinwoo already told Chairman Go Gun-hee about it, but we’re yet to see him work towards that goal.

