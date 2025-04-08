Can LeBron James finally get his own Ken doll? Spoiler alert: yes, he Ken. Just like Barbie, Ken can become anyone he wants to be — and that includes being a global basketball icon.

Recommended Videos

James is making history by debuting as a ‘Kenbassador’ for Mattel with his very own Ken doll. According to the box’s description, these Kenbassador dolls “celebrate influential Ken figures who are creating positive change and contributing to a better world for all.” The rest of the box describes LeBron James’ humble beginnings, his rise as a basketball powerhouse, and his contributions to the Black community.

Mattel

Needless to say, he’s Ken — but not just any Ken. LeBron James’ Kenbassador doll will be available on April 23, 2025, on the Mattel Creations website. The doll will be priced at $75. While the listings aren’t available on Mattel and Amazon yet, LeBron James’ doll is definitely going to be a collector’s item. Expect basketball fans — not just kids — to come after this doll once it’s up for sale.

A missed opportunity

There’s been widespread praise for the LeBron James Ken doll, even if it hasn’t been released yet. His Ken version looks exactly like him, from his signature beard to his fit of choice. Additionally, the model used for the doll appears to be taller than the typical Ken dolls — that gives James a lot of justice, given that he’s 6’9″. Arguably, LeBron James’ doll will be the best-looking Ken doll to be released by Mattel.

The only thing to nitpick in terms of details is his shoes. He doesn’t seem to be wearing his own signature LeBron James Nike collaboration shoes. Instead, the Kenbassador LeBron James doll seems to be fitted with high-top Air Jordan sneakers. It was a missed opportunity, since James has his own lineup that he either endorses or wears to court.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]